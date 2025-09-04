We purchased several of these laptops for deployment. These will mainly be docked often it a position no good for using Windows Hello facial recognition - so want to use external USB webcams for Windows Hello.

I've tried 3 different webcams that support Windows Hello. They show up in device manager and work as regular webcams, but Windows doesn't detect them Windows Hello cameras. I've verified all 3 if these work on other computers for Windows Hello.

I did a complete manual reinstall of Windows 11 not using the factory Lenovo image and the problem persists.

I'm wondering if it's some sort of issue specific to Lenovos (or even just this particular model) but can't find any about this specific issue.

Does anyone have any ideas?