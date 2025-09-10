Currently using an old Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen 3 and I'm wanting something a little more capable that could play some recent games at low or medium settings. Preferably with an AMD Apu as i've heard they actually have some capability with modern games. Hoping to find something a few years old second hand.

I do not want another gaming laptop, had one in 2018.. never again MSI... crappy hinges and motherboard that cooked itself.

Any suggestions? Asking as i haven't kept up with hardware for a long time and tbh i was impressed with what the Intel UHD 620 could do but it can't handle much post 2015 gaming wise.