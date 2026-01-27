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ForumsLaptops and mobile computersAvoid PBTech Service Centre
ricardocastilho

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#323862 27-Jan-2026 11:09
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I am not sure if I am posting this in the right place.

 

I have been dealing with PBTech for a long time and, in general, I think what they offer is fairly reasonable.

 

However, I had an issue with my MacBook Air M3 after only four months of use. The screen stopped working, and I took the device to the Westgate store on 29/12/25.

 

Since then, the communication has been terrible. I do not have a clear status of what is happening, and I do not believe it should take this long to resolve.

 

So, if you have an issue with your device, I would not recommend taking it to PBTech. If it is a Mac device, I have had two great experiences with ImageText, which I would recommend.




Ricardo Castilho

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EviLClouD
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  #3456378 27-Jan-2026 11:40
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From personal experience, any issues with Apple products i go directly to Apple.

 

Never had any issues, always promptly resolved and at times had exceeded expectations 



scuwp
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  #3456385 27-Jan-2026 12:14
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EviLClouD:

 

From personal experience, any issues with Apple products i go directly to Apple.

 

Never had any issues, always promptly resolved and at times had exceeded expectations 

 

 

PBT are an Apple authorized repairer, the closest thing we have in NZ to an Apple store  




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

snj

snj
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  #3456387 27-Jan-2026 12:19
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EviLClouD:

 

From personal experience, any issues with Apple products i go directly to Apple.

 

Never had any issues, always promptly resolved and at times had exceeded expectations 

 

 

Technically speaking going to PB Tech (especially Westgate and one of the other Auckland stores) should be as good as going to any other Apple Service Centre as they carry the same classification.

 

OP a couple of questions, firstly, is the repair logged on the Apple website at all? From memory you used to be able to enter the serial number and the in progress service status would appear if it was at an Apple Repairer. Secondly, have you contacted Apple directly about it? They won't be keen about an authorised repairer dragging their heels, if they don't show interest, consider the 'escalate to Tim Cook (aka Exec Relations) route'.

 

PB make a big show about being authorised by Apple these days, but if they aren't willing to follow through with Apple's commitment I genuinely think Apple would want to know.



Linux
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  #3456405 27-Jan-2026 14:11
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@ricardocastilho Request a refund throwing the CGA at them

wellygary
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  #3456418 27-Jan-2026 15:27
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Was it booked though the Apple Service Portal, or direct with PBT?

ricardocastilho

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  #3456419 27-Jan-2026 15:30
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wellygary:

 

Was it booked though the Apple Service Portal, or direct with PBT?

 

 

 

 

PBTech, unfortunately. I tried contacting Apple earlier, but they can't do anything as it was not through them 




Ricardo Castilho

 
 
 
 

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mattwnz
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  #3456435 27-Jan-2026 16:51
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ricardocastilho:

 

PBTech, unfortunately. I tried contacting Apple earlier, but they can't do anything as it was not through them 

 

 

 

 

IANAL. I understand under the CGA you can choose to go to either the retailer or the manufacturer for a resolution.

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3456439 27-Jan-2026 17:25
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mattwnz:

 

IANAL. I understand under the CGA you can choose to go to either the retailer or the manufacturer for a resolution.

 

 

This is the approach I usually take and I have always been able to get repairs or replacements without too much hassle. Be aware that the obligations of retailers and manufacturers differ.

loceff13
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  #3456455 27-Jan-2026 18:21
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mattwnz:

 

ricardocastilho:

 

PBTech, unfortunately. I tried contacting Apple earlier, but they can't do anything as it was not through them 

 

 

 

 

IANAL. I understand under the CGA you can choose to go to either the retailer or the manufacturer for a resolution.

 

 

Importer not manufacturer but in some cases thats the same party

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3456456 27-Jan-2026 18:31
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loceff13:

 

Importer not manufacturer but in some cases thats the same party

 

 

Manufacturer is the correct term here. The CGA defines the Manufacturer as the importer or distributor if the manufacturer does not have an ordinary place of business in New Zealand.

CNZ

CNZ
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  #3456458 27-Jan-2026 18:35
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snj:

 

EviLClouD:

 

From personal experience, any issues with Apple products i go directly to Apple.

 

Never had any issues, always promptly resolved and at times had exceeded expectations 

 

 

Technically speaking going to PB Tech (especially Westgate and one of the other Auckland stores) should be as good as going to any other Apple Service Centre as they carry the same classification.

 

OP a couple of questions, firstly, is the repair logged on the Apple website at all? From memory you used to be able to enter the serial number and the in progress service status would appear if it was at an Apple Repairer. Secondly, have you contacted Apple directly about it? They won't be keen about an authorised repairer dragging their heels, if they don't show interest, consider the 'escalate to Tim Cook (aka Exec Relations) route'.

 

PB make a big show about being authorised by Apple these days, but if they aren't willing to follow through with Apple's commitment I genuinely think Apple would want to know.

 

 

Apple track us from the point is booked in so yes there should be a job in the system.




[URL=https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/3558175835][IMG]https://www.speedtest.net/result/3558175835.png[/IMG][/URL]

 
 
 
 

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MadEngineer
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  #3456527 27-Jan-2026 22:27
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Computer stores have moved away from support + hardware and now only offer managed services. When did DTSL drop their Apple services?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

ricardocastilho

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  #3456627 28-Jan-2026 09:26
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CNZ:

 

snj:

 

EviLClouD:

 

From personal experience, any issues with Apple products i go directly to Apple.

 

Never had any issues, always promptly resolved and at times had exceeded expectations 

 

 

Technically speaking going to PB Tech (especially Westgate and one of the other Auckland stores) should be as good as going to any other Apple Service Centre as they carry the same classification.

 

OP a couple of questions, firstly, is the repair logged on the Apple website at all? From memory you used to be able to enter the serial number and the in progress service status would appear if it was at an Apple Repairer. Secondly, have you contacted Apple directly about it? They won't be keen about an authorised repairer dragging their heels, if they don't show interest, consider the 'escalate to Tim Cook (aka Exec Relations) route'.

 

PB make a big show about being authorised by Apple these days, but if they aren't willing to follow through with Apple's commitment I genuinely think Apple would want to know.

 

 

Apple track us from the point is booked in so yes there should be a job in the system.

 

 

 

 

I called Apple yesterday, but they advised me that they could not do anything about my case. 




Ricardo Castilho

empacher48
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  #3456633 28-Jan-2026 10:03
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I've stopped buying from Pbtech after my last interaction.

 

In 2024 I bought a Chromebook for my child for Christmas, as she needed it for school the following year.

 

After opening her present on Christmas day, we opened to box to find that there were multiple keys detached from the keyboard and the actual laptop was DoA. No power, screen, charging.

 

Took it back to PBTech to get fixed or replaced. I was told that they could do neither as repairs were only available on a new device within 7 days of delivery.

 

Quoted the CGA and was stone-walled. After standing at the counter for half an hour and preventing anyone else from getting their jobs done, I finally got to a manager who then said the same thing, but this time I had his business card.

 

Left the store and went and filed with the Dispute's Tribunal, using the manager's business card as the contact details.

 

Heard nothing from them until 24 hours prior to the hearing, when they offered to repair the laptop, but will take 3 months. Declined the offer and went to the hearing. PBtech forced to replace the laptop, no questions about repair, it must be replaced.

 

A week later, still hadn't heard anything about the replacement, so off back to the court to enforce the judgement.

 

Still haven't got the replacement and it became a point of how much do I now spend on courts to force them to actually take their support seriously vs cost of buying a replacement chromebook and telling everyone I know about our situation.

Goosey
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  #3456651 28-Jan-2026 11:18
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Where’s your pbtech job number?

 

did you get one?

 

 

 

what happens when you track that number on their website?

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