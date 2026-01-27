ricardocastilho:

I am not sure if I am posting this in the right place.

I have been dealing with PBTech for a long time and, in general, I think what they offer is fairly reasonable.

However, I had an issue with my MacBook Air M3 after only four months of use. The screen stopped working, and I took the device to the Westgate store on 29/12/25.

Since then, the communication has been terrible. I do not have a clear status of what is happening, and I do not believe it should take this long to resolve.

So, if you have an issue with your device, I would not recommend taking it to PBTech. If it is a Mac device, I have had two great experiences with ImageText, which I would recommend.