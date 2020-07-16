DjShadow: Dochart: I wonder if they are going to release it today or sometime this week. I would say its running now but they will be waiting on updates Android Firmwares (unless they can push out Carrier Updates) and Apple to put out a Carrier Update. I do recall in the past when Spark launched 4G that people on Skinny had to wait for an iOS update to receive the latest carrier settings to enable 4G

Showing as not provisioned on my HK Galaxy Note 9 (SM-N9600) but i receive VOLTE and WiFi Calling on 2 Degrees.

Probability will be the same as VoLTE rollout to customers slowly (I asked CS and they activated VoLTE manually)