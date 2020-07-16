Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Wifi Calling imminent?
lokeynz






#272804 16-Jul-2020 21:47
I stumbled across this: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/mobile/understand/voice-over-wifi-vowifi/

 

Fingers crossed for a rollout soon!

Linux







  #2524426 16-Jul-2020 21:57
Oh looks like it's coming for sure! Got a screen shot before the page is removed / edited

 

Click to see full size

CNZ







  #2525001 17-Jul-2020 21:50
Would be nice have used it on 2Degrees good way for people with bad coverage to still receive calls

Dochart





  #2525003 17-Jul-2020 21:53
This is going to be good it will force 2degrees to hurry up with eSIM and Vodafone to implement Wifi calling and eSIM therefore all carriers essentially having both Wifi calling and eSIM.




JD



CNZ







  #2525005 17-Jul-2020 21:57
Dochart: This is going to be good it will force 2degrees to hurry up with eSIM and Vodafone to implement Wifi calling and eSIM therefore all carriers essentially having both Wifi calling and eSIM.

 

2Degrees needs to get VoLTE online too 

 

Apparently its a bit patchy just put my 2d spare sim in and its has the setting in my phone ie provisioned but seems to be non operational. Wi-fi Calling certainly will benefit especially when travelling

Nate001





  #2525017 17-Jul-2020 22:31
Linux:

 

Oh looks like it's coming for sure! Got a screen shot before the page is removed / edited

 

Click to see full size

 

 

Annnnnnnnd its gone.

Dochart





  #2525873 20-Jul-2020 08:07
I wonder if they are going to release it today or sometime this week.




JD

Linux







  #2525876 20-Jul-2020 08:34
Dochart: I wonder if they are going to release it today or sometime this week.

 

I am sure they will launch it when they are ready!



DjShadow







  #2525904 20-Jul-2020 09:25
Dochart: I wonder if they are going to release it today or sometime this week.

 

I would say its running now but they will be waiting on updates Android Firmwares (unless they can push out Carrier Updates) and Apple to put out a Carrier Update. I do recall in the past when Spark launched 4G that people on Skinny had to wait for an iOS update to receive the latest carrier settings to enable 4G

CNZ







  #2527035 22-Jul-2020 12:22
DjShadow:

 

Dochart: I wonder if they are going to release it today or sometime this week.

 

I would say its running now but they will be waiting on updates Android Firmwares (unless they can push out Carrier Updates) and Apple to put out a Carrier Update. I do recall in the past when Spark launched 4G that people on Skinny had to wait for an iOS update to receive the latest carrier settings to enable 4G

 

 

Showing as not provisioned on my HK Galaxy Note 9 (SM-N9600) but i receive VOLTE and WiFi Calling on 2 Degrees.

 

Probability will be the same as VoLTE rollout to customers slowly (I asked CS and they activated VoLTE manually)

NastyNoble





  #2527582 23-Jul-2020 09:55
I went to the Spark store today to ask if Wifi Calling or VoLTE was available and the customer service rep said that it was coming soon. I mentioned that I heard it could be done in store he said it was coming soon. 

Dochart





  #2527583 23-Jul-2020 09:58
NastyNoble:

I went to the Spark store today to ask if Wifi Calling or VoLTE was available and the customer service rep said that it was coming soon. I mentioned that I heard it could be done in store he said it was coming soon. 



Wow, I’m surprised even the Spark customer rep in store actually knew it was coming out soon. They must of told all their employees to get ready for it.

I wonder if Spark going to put restrictions in when you can use Wifi calling. In Australia you cannot use Wifi calling overseas it’s limited to being use in Australia. I hope Spark has the same rules as 2degrees Wifi calling and you can use it anywhere in the world.




JD

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'









  #2527597 23-Jul-2020 10:11
NastyNoble:

 

I went to the Spark store today to ask if Wifi Calling or VoLTE was available and the customer service rep said that it was coming soon. I mentioned that I heard it could be done in store he said it was coming soon. 

 

 

Not something a rep should be advising considering it hasn't been put out there.

 

 

 

VoLTE is live though, so they could have been confused there.

 

It's very device dependant since the vendor needs to inclulde the VoLTE profile in carrier settings.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Linux







  #2527665 23-Jul-2020 11:15
@NastyNoble VoLTE has been live on the SparkNZ network for quite a while now

old3eyes






  #2527843 23-Jul-2020 16:04
NastyNoble:

 

I went to the Spark store today to ask if Wifi Calling or VoLTE was available and the customer service rep said that it was coming soon. I mentioned that I heard it could be done in store he said it was coming soon. 

 

 

Did he also say you'll have to have the latest expensive geewiz phone to be able to use WiFi calling??  The only phone in  my household may qualify might  be my wife's two year old Nokia 7 +




Regards,

Old3eyes

Linux







  #2527846 23-Jul-2020 16:12
old3eyes:

 

NastyNoble:

 

I went to the Spark store today to ask if Wifi Calling or VoLTE was available and the customer service rep said that it was coming soon. I mentioned that I heard it could be done in store he said it was coming soon. 

 

 

Did he also say you'll have to have the latest expensive geewiz phone to be able to use WiFi calling??  The only phone in  my household may qualify might  be my wife's two year old Nokia 7 +

 

 

@old3eyes This is utter rubbish handsets for many years have supported Wi-Fi calling No way you need latest and greatest!

