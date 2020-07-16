I stumbled across this: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/mobile/understand/voice-over-wifi-vowifi/
Fingers crossed for a rollout soon!
Would be nice have used it on 2Degrees good way for people with bad coverage to still receive calls
Dochart: This is going to be good it will force 2degrees to hurry up with eSIM and Vodafone to implement Wifi calling and eSIM therefore all carriers essentially having both Wifi calling and eSIM.
2Degrees needs to get VoLTE online too
Apparently its a bit patchy just put my 2d spare sim in and its has the setting in my phone ie provisioned but seems to be non operational. Wi-fi Calling certainly will benefit especially when travelling
Dochart: I wonder if they are going to release it today or sometime this week.
I am sure they will launch it when they are ready!
I would say its running now but they will be waiting on updates Android Firmwares (unless they can push out Carrier Updates) and Apple to put out a Carrier Update. I do recall in the past when Spark launched 4G that people on Skinny had to wait for an iOS update to receive the latest carrier settings to enable 4G
Showing as not provisioned on my HK Galaxy Note 9 (SM-N9600) but i receive VOLTE and WiFi Calling on 2 Degrees.
Probability will be the same as VoLTE rollout to customers slowly (I asked CS and they activated VoLTE manually)
I went to the Spark store today to ask if Wifi Calling or VoLTE was available and the customer service rep said that it was coming soon. I mentioned that I heard it could be done in store he said it was coming soon.
Not something a rep should be advising considering it hasn't been put out there.
VoLTE is live though, so they could have been confused there.
It's very device dependant since the vendor needs to inclulde the VoLTE profile in carrier settings.
@NastyNoble VoLTE has been live on the SparkNZ network for quite a while now
Did he also say you'll have to have the latest expensive geewiz phone to be able to use WiFi calling?? The only phone in my household may qualify might be my wife's two year old Nokia 7 +
Did he also say you'll have to have the latest expensive geewiz phone to be able to use WiFi calling?? The only phone in my household may qualify might be my wife's two year old Nokia 7 +
@old3eyes This is utter rubbish handsets for many years have supported Wi-Fi calling No way you need latest and greatest!