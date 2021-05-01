Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
switch to rural broadband-speed check
Noig

#284569 1-May-2021 07:17
Hi All

 

I called Spark to check out a switch to rural broadband from ADSL. Our line(copper) works ok with streaming so no problem there. It is for my work when I need to upload larger files to Google Drive and regular emailing larger files that it is rather slow.

 

The nice lady could not tell me how I can test the speed without switching over. I suggested that I could test it with my mobile(Skinny) and she said that that might not give me the correct result. She mentioned that with an additional antenna we could get better speed and higher data(cap) availability?

 

Would someone be able to give me some hints how I could test the wireless broadband and the antenna thing?

 

Thanks

Linux
  #2700338 1-May-2021 07:25
Test it on a mobile phone peak time, This should give you an idea what speed should be like

 

With wireless so many things could impact speed and remember it is best effort

quickymart
  #2700339 1-May-2021 07:26
Hard to test the speed without having the actual connection up and running, as it's dependent on many different factors - but John's suggestion is a good one.

 

I thought Spark had a money-back guarantee (or something) if you weren't happy with the service - if so, ask them how that works.

Linux
  #2700340 1-May-2021 07:27
All it would take is another 15 users to join wireless and peak time speed could / might drop 20 - 50%



Noig

  #2700426 1-May-2021 11:49
Thanks guys even if your responses do not sound overly positive/encouraging☺️

 

Hmmmm....

 

Just sent a 4mb email and it does slightly remind me to the dial-up days🤣

 

I will try the suggestion with the mobile at peak time, whenever that might be? After dinner🤔

quickymart
  #2700437 1-May-2021 12:08
https://broadbandmap.nz/home

 

If you enter your address in here, what services does it say you can get? Is there a local WISP you could connect to maybe?

Noig

  #2700438 1-May-2021 12:15
quickymart:

 

https://broadbandmap.nz/home

 

If you enter your address in here, what services does it say you can get? Is there a local WISP you could connect to maybe?

 

 

Thanks

 

I was on that website yesterday and here the results. VDSL is not worth it as we are at the very end of what is still included and if I measure the distance we are definitely out. Best we get on ADSL is 1.5 down and ~ 0.6 up

 

 

