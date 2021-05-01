Hi All

I called Spark to check out a switch to rural broadband from ADSL. Our line(copper) works ok with streaming so no problem there. It is for my work when I need to upload larger files to Google Drive and regular emailing larger files that it is rather slow.

The nice lady could not tell me how I can test the speed without switching over. I suggested that I could test it with my mobile(Skinny) and she said that that might not give me the correct result. She mentioned that with an additional antenna we could get better speed and higher data(cap) availability?

Would someone be able to give me some hints how I could test the wireless broadband and the antenna thing?

Thanks