From the SPARK website:

Can I choose the device or type of mobile that I will get as a backup?

Devices will be provided to customers based on the vulnerable consumer’s needs. We are in the process of working out the best solution for vulnerable consumers. The device provided will also depend on the mobile coverage at the address and the ability of the consumer to use a mobile device. If a mobile device is not suitable, then an UPS (uninterrupted power supply) may be provided.

Note: The first devices will not be dispatched to customers until approximately 1 August 2021.

