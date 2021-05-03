Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Grandma new phone line
bigalow

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284603 3-May-2021 21:05
Grandma got a letter from spark saying her copper phone line is ending in September

 

she going to move on to Home wireless landline

 

she also going to sign up to Vulnerable consumers

 

question

 

what ups / back up batteries device do spark supply ?

quickymart
8994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2701455 3-May-2021 21:40
I don't believe they supply one, but I could be wrong on that one.

cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701458 3-May-2021 21:56
I believe they might provide the cheapest of the cheap handset with a prepaid SIM as a backup in lieu of a UPS.

 

They had a bad experience with sending out UPS devices before... 




webhosting

Wheelbarrow01
1235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2701476 4-May-2021 00:43
From the SPARK website:

 

 

Can I choose the device or type of mobile that I will get as a backup?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Devices will be provided to customers based on the vulnerable consumer’s needs. We are in the process of working out the best solution for vulnerable consumers. The device provided will also depend on the mobile coverage at the address and the ability of the consumer to use a mobile device. If a mobile device is not suitable, then an UPS (uninterrupted power supply) may be provided. 

 

Note: The first devices will not be dispatched to customers until approximately 1 August 2021.

 

Read the whole page here.

 

 

 

 




trig42
5372 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2701510 4-May-2021 08:51
Can she get Fibre?

 

My parents had the same thing and Spark wanted to put them on Wireless (4G). They could get fibre so I advised them to do that instead. Spark will want customers on Wireless as their margins are higher. Fibre will be better.

Linux
9098 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701519 4-May-2021 08:58
@biggal What location are they in? Sounds like Spark might be trying to avoid Chorus tax

 

Do they have broadband as well?

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701738 4-May-2021 15:11
Linux:

 

@biggal What location are they in? Sounds like Spark might be trying to avoid Chorus tax

 

Do they have broadband as well?

 

 

From memory another 20 NEAX exchanges are are in the next phase of shutdowns for then so I would assume they are part of that. Once they're done the shutdown will really start ramping up later this year and into 2022.

 

 

decibel
204 posts

Master Geek


  #2701785 4-May-2021 16:24
cokemaster:

 

They had a bad experience with sending out UPS devices before... 

 

 

It is not just that, Telecom learnt many years ago that if the customer had battery problems, they would want Telecom to maintain them forever.

 

Having said that however, companies like Telecom/Spark don't value Institutional knowledge so they are bound to blunder again.

 

Was it Santana  or Santayana who said  "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

 

I guess it was the philosopher, not the guitarist.



quickymart
8994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2701798 4-May-2021 16:45
Smooth 😄

Wheelbarrow01
1235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2702129 5-May-2021 11:11
quickymart:

 

Smooth 😄

 

 

I see what you did there 😁

bigalow

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2702683 6-May-2021 00:06
Wheelbarrow01:

 

From the SPARK website:

 

Can I choose the device or type of mobile that I will get as a backup?

 

Devices will be provided to customers based on the vulnerable consumer’s needs. We are in the process of working out the best solution for vulnerable consumers. The device provided will also depend on the mobile coverage at the address and the ability of the consumer to use a mobile device. If a mobile device is not suitable, then an UPS (uninterrupted power supply) may be provided. 

 

Note: The first devices will not be dispatched to customers until approximately 1 August 2021.

 

Read the whole page here.

 

 

thanks for the info

 

as for getting fibre she has not had a thought about what she want just getting info whats best

 

if she gets fibre a back up batteries for the ONT and the router is needed

