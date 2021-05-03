Grandma got a letter from spark saying her copper phone line is ending in September
she going to move on to Home wireless landline
she also going to sign up to Vulnerable consumers
question
what ups / back up batteries device do spark supply ?
I don't believe they supply one, but I could be wrong on that one.
I believe they might provide the cheapest of the cheap handset with a prepaid SIM as a backup in lieu of a UPS.
They had a bad experience with sending out UPS devices before...
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
From the SPARK website:
Can I choose the device or type of mobile that I will get as a backup?
Devices will be provided to customers based on the vulnerable consumer’s needs. We are in the process of working out the best solution for vulnerable consumers. The device provided will also depend on the mobile coverage at the address and the ability of the consumer to use a mobile device. If a mobile device is not suitable, then an UPS (uninterrupted power supply) may be provided.
Note: The first devices will not be dispatched to customers until approximately 1 August 2021.
Read the whole page here.
The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd
Can she get Fibre?
My parents had the same thing and Spark wanted to put them on Wireless (4G). They could get fibre so I advised them to do that instead. Spark will want customers on Wireless as their margins are higher. Fibre will be better.
@biggal What location are they in? Sounds like Spark might be trying to avoid Chorus tax
Do they have broadband as well?
Linux:
@biggal What location are they in? Sounds like Spark might be trying to avoid Chorus tax
Do they have broadband as well?
From memory another 20 NEAX exchanges are are in the next phase of shutdowns for then so I would assume they are part of that. Once they're done the shutdown will really start ramping up later this year and into 2022.
cokemaster:
They had a bad experience with sending out UPS devices before...
It is not just that, Telecom learnt many years ago that if the customer had battery problems, they would want Telecom to maintain them forever.
Having said that however, companies like Telecom/Spark don't value Institutional knowledge so they are bound to blunder again.
Was it Santana or Santayana who said "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
I guess it was the philosopher, not the guitarist.
Smooth 😄
quickymart:
Smooth 😄
I see what you did there 😁
Wheelbarrow01:
From the SPARK website:
Can I choose the device or type of mobile that I will get as a backup?
Devices will be provided to customers based on the vulnerable consumer’s needs. We are in the process of working out the best solution for vulnerable consumers. The device provided will also depend on the mobile coverage at the address and the ability of the consumer to use a mobile device. If a mobile device is not suitable, then an UPS (uninterrupted power supply) may be provided.
Note: The first devices will not be dispatched to customers until approximately 1 August 2021.
Read the whole page here.
thanks for the info
as for getting fibre she has not had a thought about what she want just getting info whats best
if she gets fibre a back up batteries for the ONT and the router is needed