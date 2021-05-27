timmccullough

Hi All,

Today I ported my number from 2degrees to Skinny. I've quickly noticed that I am now unable to receive messages from short numbers (such as 4xxx) that contain 2fa codes or other multi factor authentication type messages. Currently giving me a bit of grief because I can't access one of my email addresses.

I've tried the classics, rebooting and playing around with settings thanks to dr google, but no luck so far. The Skinny help line did try their best but they don't seem to know either. Could this be part of the larger Spark outage? Any of you have any ideas as to what could be the issue? Ant advice would be much appreciated. Thanks :)