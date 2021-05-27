Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)[Skinny] Not receiving short number SMS messages following number porting
timmccullough

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#285960 27-May-2021 22:49
Send private message

Hi All,

 

Today I ported my number from 2degrees to Skinny. I've quickly noticed that I am now unable to receive messages from short numbers (such as 4xxx) that contain 2fa codes or other multi factor authentication type messages. Currently giving me a bit of grief because I can't access one of my email addresses.

 

I've tried the classics, rebooting and playing around with settings thanks to dr google, but no luck so far. The Skinny help line did try their best but they don't seem to know either. Could this be part of the larger Spark outage? Any of you have any ideas as to what could be the issue? Ant advice would be much appreciated. Thanks :)

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Delorean
363 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714237 28-May-2021 01:02
Send private message

You need to be patient. It takes about 48 hrs for all the txt routes to be updated.

Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714238 28-May-2021 01:19
Send private message

This is quite normal after a number port now it is a waiting game could take 24 hours or even longer

stw

stw
45 posts

Geek


  #2714948 29-May-2021 09:12
Send private message

 

Hi is this for zoom +417  ? I can’t get there two 2fa on my Vodafone number only works with a Spark number. I’ve been trying for months ..

 



Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714951 29-May-2021 09:21
Send private message

stw:

 

Hi is this for zoom +417  ? I can’t get there two 2fa on my Vodafone number only works with a Spark number. I’ve been trying for months ..

 

 

You then need to deal with the A party not the B party

stw

stw
45 posts

Geek


  #2714962 29-May-2021 09:49
Send private message

Currently dealing with the G party 🤣🤣🤣

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 