I installed Smart MESH and now can't connect to the Chromecast unless I disable the MESH access point.
Once connected, I can re-enable the MESH access point. That's a pain, because it's upstairs.
Spark Tech Support is clueless. Any suggestions?
Is your Chromecast connected to the mesh network?
The Chromecast is connected to the network, but I can't determine which access point it's on because it's not identified by name in the
Overview -> Access Points -> Connected WiFi Clients
list.
Replying to my own question:
Enabling (RIP) Routing Information Protocol seems to have more-or-less fixed the problem:
SmartModem menu: Network -> Routing -> RIP
Tick the RIP Mode box and "Save Settings".
YMMV -- Ross