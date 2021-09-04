Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Smart MESH and Chromecast
drbos

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#289424 4-Sep-2021 20:03
I installed Smart MESH and now can't connect to the Chromecast unless I disable the MESH access point.  
Once connected, I can re-enable the MESH access point.  That's a pain, because it's upstairs. 

 

Spark Tech Support is clueless.  Any suggestions?

Inphinity
2697 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2772217 4-Sep-2021 20:16
Is your Chromecast connected to the mesh network?

drbos

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2772221 4-Sep-2021 20:28
The Chromecast is connected to the network, but I can't determine which access point it's on because it's not identified by name in the 
    Overview -> Access Points -> Connected WiFi Clients 
list.

drbos

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2772225 4-Sep-2021 20:52
Replying to my own question:

 

Enabling (RIP) Routing Information Protocol seems to have more-or-less fixed the problem:
  SmartModem menu: Network -> Routing -> RIP
Tick the RIP Mode box and "Save Settings".  

 

YMMV -- Ross

