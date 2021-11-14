Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using Spark Modem as Slave to H659B
Reanalyse
#290477 14-Nov-2021 16:52
Hi Folks- can I ask for help.

 

 

 

I am trying to use the new Spark Smart Modem not as a modem but as a secondary router and wireless access point. Eventually will make it the primary but need to keep the working from home environment stable for now.

 

 

 

Connecting one lan output from my trusty H659B to the "Fibre" (WAN ??) input of the Spark Smart Modem. I can see the modem (after moving the default of the port address of the H659B to allow me to access both devices and plugging in directly to a Smart Moden Lan connection. Any ideas on how to force the Smart Modem to act as a dumber device ?

 

 

 

Many Thanks

PJ48
  #2812702 14-Nov-2021 17:42
Connect LAN H659B to LAN (not WAN) of Smart modem. Set IP of Smart modem to ...253 rather than ...254 so you can manage it separately. Turn off DHCP and NAT on Smart modem. it will now act as an AP.

Reanalyse

  #2812769 14-Nov-2021 19:10
PJ48:

 

Connect LAN H659B to LAN (not WAN) of Smart modem. Set IP of Smart modem to ...253 rather than ...254 so you can manage it separately. Turn off DHCP and NAT on Smart modem. it will now act as an AP.

 

 

Thank you so much, worked a treat

