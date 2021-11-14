Hi Folks- can I ask for help.

I am trying to use the new Spark Smart Modem not as a modem but as a secondary router and wireless access point. Eventually will make it the primary but need to keep the working from home environment stable for now.

Connecting one lan output from my trusty H659B to the "Fibre" (WAN ??) input of the Spark Smart Modem. I can see the modem (after moving the default of the port address of the H659B to allow me to access both devices and plugging in directly to a Smart Moden Lan connection. Any ideas on how to force the Smart Modem to act as a dumber device ?

Many Thanks