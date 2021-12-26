Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Slow Fibre connection
iDruid

64 posts

Master Geek


#293072 26-Dec-2021 17:40
Send private message

Hi Zoners,

 

Hope we are all enjoying the heat.......

 

I'm hoping someone may be able to help with my slow fibre speeds? I was recently switched to the essential fibre 

 

plan, my previous plan worked fine at 100/20 but not any longer.

 

 

 

Spark recently upgraded my connection to 300/100 however im still not even getting 100/20, after doing all the usual

 

tests, spark advised I buy a new modem, my current modem is HG659b this worked fine before the plan switch and was

 

provided by spark on that plan, does this modem work on 300/100? hell its not working well on 100/20.

 

 

 

1) I have tested ethernet cables

 

2) Restarted ONT and modem

 

3) Reset modem

 

4) checked my own switch, however this has little affect to speedtest between server and modem/ont 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
Jase2985
11550 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838642 26-Dec-2021 18:10
Send private message

even if you were still on a 100/20 plan you should still be seeing that if you were provisioned wrong.

 

have you ever seen the 100/20 speed?

 

are you sure each device in the chain is negotiating at GbE speeds? there isnt one thats stuck at 100mbps?

 

i would say its a provisioning error

 

@cbrpilot might be able to help

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838643 26-Dec-2021 18:10
Send private message

Are you testing over WiFi or ethernet?

Talkiet
4565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2838700 26-Dec-2021 18:35
Send private message

The 659 is more than capable of the 300/100 speeds. It is easily capable of 930/530ish on FibreMax if everything else in the path is capable.

 

In your chat screenshot you also say the connection runs at nearly 100/100 with another server - that is very odd. What server gives you that result?

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



iDruid

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2838701 26-Dec-2021 18:42
Send private message

Yeah testing over wifi, the speedtest results correct me if im wrong only test from the Spark

 

server to the ONT / Modem?, so my own internal cabling is secondary.

iDruid

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2838703 26-Dec-2021 18:44
Send private message

When i change the server to 2 degress its gives me 100/100 speedtest results

 

 

 

cbrpilot
842 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #2838704 26-Dec-2021 18:46
Send private message

Can you flick me your details in a PM? I'll take a look and hopefully get this sorted for you.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

Talkiet
4565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2838706 26-Dec-2021 18:47
Send private message

You almost certainly have a local interface configured as 100mbps, not gig. That 2D server gives me 920/160 (ugh!) from  Spark Fibremax connection so they aren't limiting offnet customers to 100mbps.

 

94Mbps is a magic number. It's what a 100Mbps interface will give with normal TCP/IP traffic.

 

Cheers - N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



cbrpilot
842 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #2838707 26-Dec-2021 18:49
Send private message

Hold the phone there. Your results above are very indicative of a link operating at 100-Mbps. Can you please check the link com your PC to the 659 and from the 659 to the ONT? No switches or anything in the middle? Is it a gigabits NIC in the PC?




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

iDruid

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2838708 26-Dec-2021 18:52
Send private message

yes gigabit ethernet NIC

quickymart
8752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2838710 26-Dec-2021 18:54
Send private message

iDruid:

 

Yeah testing over wifi...


What about over ethernet? Wifi is prone to interference.

iDruid

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2838711 26-Dec-2021 18:55
Send private message

sorry no its over ethernet not wifi my bad

iDruid

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2838712 26-Dec-2021 18:58
Send private message

could my NIC be operating at 100mbs ?

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
751 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2838713 26-Dec-2021 19:00
Send private message

Speedtest tests all the way from the server through your your computer. If there's a WiFi connection or 100Mb/s link as part of that, that will limit the speedtest result.

 

 

Talkiet
4565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2838714 26-Dec-2021 19:02
Send private message

iDruid:

 

could my NIC be operating at 100mbs ?

 

 

Yes it could be... Something certainly looks like it is..

 

 Windows network interface settings will tell you.

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

iDruid

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2838715 26-Dec-2021 19:02
Send private message

Ok no switxh in between, running cat5e cable from ont to modem and modem to PC, get the following.

 

Cat5e is good for gigabit

 

 

 

