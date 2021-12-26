Hi Zoners,

Hope we are all enjoying the heat.......

I'm hoping someone may be able to help with my slow fibre speeds? I was recently switched to the essential fibre

plan, my previous plan worked fine at 100/20 but not any longer.

Spark recently upgraded my connection to 300/100 however im still not even getting 100/20, after doing all the usual

tests, spark advised I buy a new modem, my current modem is HG659b this worked fine before the plan switch and was

provided by spark on that plan, does this modem work on 300/100? hell its not working well on 100/20.

1) I have tested ethernet cables

2) Restarted ONT and modem

3) Reset modem

4) checked my own switch, however this has little affect to speedtest between server and modem/ont