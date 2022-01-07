Hi :)

I am a mum of teenager looking for some parental control options that will work with the huawei b618-s on Spark Wireless

Have already tried Norton Family, time limits on this can be bypassed by changing the system time on the device!

Also using Netshield through Spark to block certain websites but was looking for something that can turn off internet access to certain devices at certain times etc to make sure other things get done, like sleeping. I liked the look of the Google mesh system and the controls they offer but does this work with the modem we already have? Does anyone have any suggestions for products they have successfully used in their home with this set up (or am quite happy to buy something else if compatible)?

Thanks!