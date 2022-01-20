Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lengthy fibre install with no updates or timeframe for completion
tm89

Geek


#293435 20-Jan-2022 15:05
UFB became available in my area on 1st November 2021 which was also the date I ordered the upgrade from VDSL to UFB with BigPipe

 

November 10th was the date the date chorus arrived with the intention of completing but postponing until bamboo around a pole on a neighbouring property were cleared out which got actioned a month later about December 7th. 

 

It took a further 2 weeks to get communication between chorus/bigpipe that the hold on the install for the required work was done. 

 

Since then I've been unable to get any progress on the install, I can't get Bigpipe to reply to me, Chorus haven't been able to provide me with any further updates on the next move or a timeframe. 

 

Only responses I can get are to the effect of sorry for the delay and we'll let you know when we know more which has been going on since before Christmas.

 

Meanwhile neighbouring friends and family have successfully booked and had the fibre upgrades completed with in 2 weeks and I'm still suck trying to get action on mine. 

 

By the time the I get an action I think the bamboo will almost be back to the stage where it would put the job on hold again 🤣.

 

 

 

How would you guys try get any progress in this situation? Another ISP? 

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2854197 20-Jan-2022 15:08
@cbrpilot can you help or point in the right direction?

Wheelbarrow01
Uber Geek

  #2854426 20-Jan-2022 23:04
Jase2985:

 

@cbrpilot can you help or point in the right direction?

 

 

Or failing that, flick me a PM with the address and I'll take a look 😎




quickymart
Uber Geek

  #2854449 21-Jan-2022 07:43
tm89:

 

Meanwhile neighbouring friends and family have successfully booked and had the fibre upgrades completed with in 2 weeks and I'm still suck trying to get action on mine. 

 

...

 

How would you guys try get any progress in this situation? Another ISP? 

 

 

Every property is different, what happened at your neighbour's will have 0 bearing on what happens at your place.

 

Also, don't change providers in the middle of an install - everything will be cancelled and you'll go right back to scratch.



cbrpilot
Ultimate Geek

  #2856144 25-Jan-2022 15:32
Back from leave now.

 

Can you please PM me the details and I can chase this one up for you.

 

Dave.




Wheelbarrow01
Uber Geek

  #2856382 25-Jan-2022 22:43
cbrpilot:

 

Back from leave now.

 

Can you please PM me the details and I can chase this one up for you.

 

Dave.

 

 

Hey Dave,

 

@tm89 got in touch last week and I gave the order a bit of a poke. It was installed yesterday so situation is resolved.

 

For the record, there was a communication whoopsie between the council arborists and our service company. Once I connected the dots and confirmed to the service company that the required trimming around the pole had been done, they rebooked the fibre install work and got it done.




