UFB became available in my area on 1st November 2021 which was also the date I ordered the upgrade from VDSL to UFB with BigPipe

November 10th was the date the date chorus arrived with the intention of completing but postponing until bamboo around a pole on a neighbouring property were cleared out which got actioned a month later about December 7th.

It took a further 2 weeks to get communication between chorus/bigpipe that the hold on the install for the required work was done.

Since then I've been unable to get any progress on the install, I can't get Bigpipe to reply to me, Chorus haven't been able to provide me with any further updates on the next move or a timeframe.

Only responses I can get are to the effect of sorry for the delay and we'll let you know when we know more which has been going on since before Christmas.

Meanwhile neighbouring friends and family have successfully booked and had the fibre upgrades completed with in 2 weeks and I'm still suck trying to get action on mine.

By the time the I get an action I think the bamboo will almost be back to the stage where it would put the job on hold again 🤣.

How would you guys try get any progress in this situation? Another ISP?