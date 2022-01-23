BigAlCupaChino:

Spark Fibre on white Smart Modem 1 has been working well for a couple of months up to 800MBits down and almost the same up with 3ms ping.

In the past week, disconnects have started to occur. No pattern. They kind of come in swarms. Nothing for 12 hours then a couple disconnects. Then an hour. Then a couple. Basically green light goes red on modem and although it was coming back routinely quickly it seems to be having harder time now. Spark run line check and are sending out swap out modem to test. I have isolated the modem from all other devices just connected directly to ONT and the same issue. Log extract from modem below - any thoughts or advise appreciated as I'm meant to be streaming tournament games and this is not ideal:



Jan 23 11:44:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9

Jan 23 11:44:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply

Jan 23 11:44:21 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 412s ago.

Jan 23 11:44:21 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9

Jan 23 11:44:21 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply

Jan 23 11:44:32 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 422s ago.

Jan 23 11:44:32 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9

Jan 23 11:44:32 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply

Jan 23 11:44:42 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 432s ago.

Jan 23 11:44:42 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9

Jan 23 11:44:42 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply

Jan 23 11:44:52 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 442s ago.

Jan 23 11:44:52 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9

Jan 23 11:44:52 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply

Jan 23 11:45:02 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 452s ago.

Jan 23 11:45:02 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9

Jan 23 11:45:02 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply

Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!

Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: eth0 is up

Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD:[AWD_EtherWanDownHandle] link_down

Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info arca-agent-loader: arca-linkstate-agent: CMD_LINK_DOWN

Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info arc_link_state: WAN Link Down

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 9

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: ppp0 is down

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 1

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: ppp0 is down

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: ppp0 is down

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: pid:3994 Down, the last receiving LCP Echo Request is 461s ago.

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:5

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig usr1

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 4

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: eth0.10 is up

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 4

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 4

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Server 4.1.1-P1

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Copyright 2004-2010 Internet Systems Consortium.

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: All rights reserved.

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: For info, please visit https://www.isc.org/software/dhcp/

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Wrote 5 leases to leases file.

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Listening on Socket/br0/192.168.1.0/24

Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Sending on Socket/br0/192.168.1.0/24

Jan 23 11:45:12 VRV9517 user.info arca-agent-loader: arca-linkstate-agent: CMD_LINK_DOWN_WAN_INF

Jan 23 11:45:12 VRV9517 user.info arca-agent-loader: The state of CMD_LINK_DOWN_WAN_INF is STATE_STOP

Jan 23 11:45:12 VRV9517 user.info arc_link_state: WAN Link Down Stage2