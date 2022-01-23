Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Fibre Disconnects
BigAlCupaChino

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293457 23-Jan-2022 12:15
Spark Fibre on white Smart Modem 1 has been working well for a couple of months up to 800MBits down and almost the same up with 3ms ping.
In the past week, disconnects have started to occur. No pattern.  They kind of come in swarms.  Nothing for 12 hours then a couple disconnects.  Then an hour. Then a couple.  Basically green light goes red on modem and although it was coming back routinely quickly it seems to be having harder time now.  Spark run line check and are sending out swap out modem to test.  I have isolated the modem from all other devices just connected directly to ONT and the same issue.  Log extract from modem below - any thoughts or advise appreciated as I'm meant to be streaming tournament games and this is not ideal:

Jan 23 11:44:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jan 23 11:44:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jan 23 11:44:21 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 412s ago.
Jan 23 11:44:21 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jan 23 11:44:21 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jan 23 11:44:32 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 422s ago.
Jan 23 11:44:32 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jan 23 11:44:32 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jan 23 11:44:42 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 432s ago.
Jan 23 11:44:42 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jan 23 11:44:42 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jan 23 11:44:52 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 442s ago.
Jan 23 11:44:52 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jan 23 11:44:52 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jan 23 11:45:02 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 452s ago.
Jan 23 11:45:02 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jan 23 11:45:02 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!
Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: eth0 is up
Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD:[AWD_EtherWanDownHandle] link_down
Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info arca-agent-loader: arca-linkstate-agent: CMD_LINK_DOWN
Jan 23 11:45:10 VRV9517 user.info arc_link_state: WAN Link Down
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 9
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: ppp0 is down
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 1
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: ppp0 is down
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: ppp0 is down
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: LCP: pid:3994 Down, the last receiving LCP Echo Request is 461s ago.
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: FSM:sdata Send packet:5 
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig usr1
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 4
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: eth0.10 is up
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 4
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: PPPoE main handle_events got_sig term
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[3994]: fsm_close 4
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Server 4.1.1-P1
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Copyright 2004-2010 Internet Systems Consortium.
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: All rights reserved.
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: For info, please visit https://www.isc.org/software/dhcp/
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Wrote 5 leases to leases file.
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Listening on Socket/br0/192.168.1.0/24
Jan 23 11:45:11 VRV9517 daemon.info dhcpd: Sending on   Socket/br0/192.168.1.0/24
Jan 23 11:45:12 VRV9517 user.info arca-agent-loader: arca-linkstate-agent: CMD_LINK_DOWN_WAN_INF
Jan 23 11:45:12 VRV9517 user.info arca-agent-loader: The state of CMD_LINK_DOWN_WAN_INF is STATE_STOP
Jan 23 11:45:12 VRV9517 user.info arc_link_state: WAN Link Down Stage2

SomeoneSomewhere
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855132 23-Jan-2022 12:39
What do the lights on the ONT do during this? It's looking like the ethernet link to the ONT is dropping out. Try another cable.

BigAlCupaChino

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2855203 23-Jan-2022 15:16
Had tried 2 different ethernet cables already and removed the modem completely from the rest of LAN to exclude conflicts.


Just looked at ONT during an outage and the GPON has gone out (not lit) and LOS is solid RED and LAN 1 is still flashing green.  

SomeoneSomewhere
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855220 23-Jan-2022 16:07
That sounds a lot like a fibre fault. Surely they can see that the ONT is dropping off the network?



Intravix
102 posts

Master Geek


  #2855291 23-Jan-2022 22:41
BigAlCupaChino:

 

Had tried 2 different ethernet cables already and removed the modem completely from the rest of LAN to exclude conflicts.

 

 

 

Just looked at ONT during an outage and the GPON has gone out (not lit) and LOS is solid RED and LAN 1 is still flashing green.  

 

 

 

 

The DB loss must be right on the limit for the ONT, get Spark to raise a fault with the LFC and mention your findings. Will need a tech to come out and possibly test with an OTDR and replace patch leads, resplice or re blow.

BigAlCupaChino

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2856140 25-Jan-2022 15:21
It would appear it was the Spark Smart Modem.

 

Swapped out with the test unit and have not had a single drop in over 24 hours.

Spyware
2987 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2856143 25-Jan-2022 15:30
Doesn't explain GPON LOS at all.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

BigAlCupaChino

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2856309 25-Jan-2022 20:25
Tend to agree although my knowledge on such matters is limited at best.  If I didn't have the pics of the lights on ONT I would be doubting my own recollection.  That said tech is weird and Spark was correct to swap modem as the first step evidently.  

