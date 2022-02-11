Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Jump with VOIP
Marmalade

81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#293757 11-Feb-2022 20:05
Send private message

I'm helping an elderly friend sort out her phone & internet. She has just got Skinny Jump for $5/m and would like to use Kiwi VOIP (recommended by her daughter who uses them).

 

I noticed her Skinny 4G modem (a Huawei B315s-608) appears to have a built-in ATA as it has a phone jack on the back.

 

Skinny seem intent on telling everyone you can't do VOIP on their service. My research here on gz tells me their 4g internet uses CG NAT, but it's unclear if that's a deal-breaker for VOIP. I can say my own VOIP account (using 2Talk) via an app on my Mac seemed to work fine using her Skinny Jump broadband.

 

So my question is, can anyone confirm that a VOIP service (in this case Kiwi VOIP) will work on the Skinny Jump 4g broadband, and if so whether I will be able to configure her Huawei B315s-608 for VOIP?

 

If not, would it be possible to configure a spare Huawei GH659 that I have (Vodafone firmware) to provide the VOIP for her? When the GH659 is plugged into the B315s I guess that would be double-NAT, but would it matter?

 

Ideally I wanted to get her set up with unlimited national calls — apparently she talks for hours almost every day lol. I tried to convince her to use her mobile for this but it's not going to happen... at 79 some things just aren't easy to change :) Unfortunately I'm not finding any way to get that at reasonable cost from a landline without a broadband bundle (which she doesn't need).

 

Grateful for any advice :)

Create new topic
nztim
2335 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2867337 13-Feb-2022 00:55
Send private message

Double NAT + SIP don't play nicely

 

Try see if you can access the ATA settings on the skinny modem 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 