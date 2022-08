To provide any definitive answer, the OP needs to supply more information, otherwise this is all guesswork.

1) What iPhone & Mac?

2) OS on each

3) How hotspot has been set up / activated

There's a bunch of different possible configurations from the instant hotspot that will automatically connect anything on the same iCloud login to setting up a manual hotpost via BT / USB / WiFi. Some phone / iOS combos support 5 GHz WiFi hotspot, others don't.

If using bluetooth, the limit will be a touch under 2 Mb/s (not 2 mb/s) which would be quite noticeable for some activity and totally fine for others.