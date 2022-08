Hi allSo today I ventured to the bright lights of Invercargill from small town and experience 5G for the first time.Ever since I came home my phone has going in/out of 4g/5g coverage (there's no licence listed for 5 g in mataura) so given that my phone keeps saying 5G is this normal behaviour because for intents and purposes it looks like it's just 4G and displaying 5G