Anyone else getting latency issues to Sydney? I usually get 26-36ms but as of today its over 100ms, this is in games and speedtests. Restarted router, still no change, tried on wired pc and phone, always about 104ms to Sydney. I'm in Auckland and can still get 1ms to Auckland servers, 5ms to Hamilton, 12ms to Wellington. Checked the Spark Outages page and theres nothing wrong in my area, only in the top of the South Island. I'm on Gigabit Fibre btw.