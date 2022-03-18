SouthernGeek

So I have some complex GNSS Survey gear that I need to hotspot to the 2 units in the countryside in Southland. I have been happily with Voda for ages, but mobile coverage outside of Invercargill (Sometimes in Invercargill) is non-existent. So I have had to swap to Spark, Im OK with that so far.

Spark is actually about 25% more expensive than Voda, and you need a LOT of "Add-ons" to get the same as Voda has in their base plans. When I swapped I went into the spark store in Invercargill and was told there are no "Deals", what you see on the internet/brochure is what the price is: End of Story. OK

But I need coverage, so what can ya do? I swapped. Im now on the Monthly $99 100GB plan, and my wifes phone is sharing on there.

So they say I can hotspot on my plan, Great. But even though my wifes plan is "Sharing" she cannot hotspot. Plus she has only 40gb full speed data (not that this is a huge issue for us, we both only use about 5GB per month) but so much for "sharing".

The worst thing is, even though Im on the Max plan, even though its #&$ expensive Spark will only let me "Hotspot to one device" I've since found out from the store.

What the Hell! Its my data, I've paid (lots) for it, why can I not us it on MY devices?!! The GNSS Base & Rover only streams data corrections, so its a tiny amount of data.

Urgghhh Spark, I feel your plans are just wayyyyyyy to complex. Seems like thats on purpose *sigh*

Ok so Data volume is not the end of the world to me. But I need to be on Sparks Network for coverage, and be able to have at least 20-30 GB of full speed data that I can hotspot to multiple devices. Being able to add my wifes phone as a "Share" is a big advantage.

Can anyone recommend a provider? Is skinny also limited to one device hotspot?

Thanks Guys.