Spark Mobile, Hotspotting only one device? What the hell?
SouthernGeek

#295279 18-Mar-2022 13:31
So I have some complex GNSS Survey gear that I need to hotspot to the 2 units in the countryside in Southland. I have been happily with Voda for ages, but mobile coverage outside of Invercargill (Sometimes in Invercargill) is non-existent. So I have had to swap to Spark, Im OK with that so far.

 

Spark is actually about 25% more expensive than Voda, and you need a LOT of "Add-ons" to get the same as Voda has in their base plans. When I swapped I went into the spark store in Invercargill and was told there are no "Deals", what you see on the internet/brochure is what the price is: End of Story. OK

 

But I need coverage, so what can ya do? I swapped. Im now on the Monthly $99 100GB plan, and my wifes phone is sharing on there.

 

So they say I can hotspot on my plan, Great. But even though my wifes plan is "Sharing" she cannot hotspot. Plus she has only 40gb full speed data (not that this is a huge issue for us, we both only use about 5GB per month) but so much for "sharing".

 

 

 

The worst thing is, even though Im on the Max plan, even though its #&$ expensive Spark will only let me "Hotspot to one device" I've since found out from the store.

 

What the Hell! Its my data, I've paid (lots) for it, why can I not us it on MY devices?!! The GNSS Base & Rover only streams data corrections, so its a tiny amount of data.

 

 

 

Urgghhh Spark, I feel your plans are just wayyyyyyy to complex. Seems like thats on purpose *sigh*

 

 

 

Ok so Data volume is not the end of the world to me. But I need to be on Sparks Network for coverage, and be able to have at least 20-30 GB of full speed data that I can hotspot to multiple devices. Being able to add my wifes phone as a "Share" is a big advantage.

 

Can anyone recommend a provider? Is skinny also limited to one device hotspot?

 

 

 

Thanks Guys.

 

 

wratterus
  #2888227 18-Mar-2022 13:33
https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/mobilebroadbandandtablets/devices/netgear-aircard-800s.html

 

 

 

One of those maybe?

SouthernGeek

  #2888233 18-Mar-2022 13:41
Urghhhh wish I knew about that before. Might have stayed with Voda and just bought one of these with a pre-pay data card with Spark for the GNSS gear outside of town!

 

 

 

Might still happen. Will have to think about how all this would work.

 

 

 

Thanks

wratterus
  #2888237 18-Mar-2022 13:47
I'm not up with the play on the finer points of sharing data between devices etc but I'd expect on a more expensive plan you'd be able to 'attach' a SIM to your shared data allocation and use that SIM in the hotspot for an extra whatever $ per month. There should be someone here who can give better advice on what is possible there.But as you say if you only need a little data, even a basic plan or prepay setup may do the job for you. 

 

 



RunningMan
  #2888241 18-Mar-2022 14:00
Had to laugh, just saw this. Spark phone with MikroTik router for hotspotting multiple devices.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/mobile-phones/spark/listing/3517754466


nztim
  #2888316 18-Mar-2022 14:58
RunningMan:

 

Had to laugh, just saw this. Spark phone with MikroTik router for hotspotting multiple devices.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/mobile-phones/spark/listing/3517754466

 

 

Genius! but for not much more you can just get a *tik with 4G Build In

cokemaster
  #2888348 18-Mar-2022 16:31
I am very surprised to hear that Spark limits sharing to one tethered device. I didn’t know that they did that. I knew about the tethering premium.

If Spark network coverage is the only option, I suspect you’ll be better off on Skinny. When I had service with them, they didn’t charge a premium to enable wifi tethering.




cokemaster
  #2888353 18-Mar-2022 16:42
I just had a gander at the Spark website. The wording for the addon definitely suggests support for multiple devices, and there is no discussion of number of sharing limitations in their FAQ.

 



 

That being said, I did spot this: 

 


My takeaway from this is that the one hotspot extra refers to the subscription (which makes sense because they no longer sell it on a 10GB block basis) rather than the number of devices. 




Aucklandjafa
  #2888842 19-Mar-2022 21:44
I’ve always been able to hotspot multiple devices - unless this is something that’s changed in the last few months

Linux
  #2888845 19-Mar-2022 22:35
It is not related to the number of devices connected to the Hotspot

Peppery
  #2891516 24-Mar-2022 18:18
Only the lead number (the 100GB line) gets the included hotspot data, the sharer numbers (40GB lines) require the hotspot extra.

 

You can connect as many devices to your hotspot as your device allows.

