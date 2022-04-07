Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark issues 7th April?
GregV

#295582 7-Apr-2022 19:01
UFB and mobile data both non-responsive.
Rotorua area.
Usually rock-solid

rscole86
  #2898304 7-Apr-2022 19:15
No issues with Spark, or Skinny, in Wellington.

Behodar
  #2898305 7-Apr-2022 19:16
4G's fine in Whakatane, for a data point a bit closer to you.

GregV

  #2898306 7-Apr-2022 19:17
Ok, mobile data is a known issue in my area since this morning, but the UFB issue is new.



Talkiet
  #2898308 7-Apr-2022 19:19
The appropriate people have had this brought to their attention.

 

 

 

Cheers - N




GregV

  #2898311 7-Apr-2022 19:24
Many thanks

cbrpilot
  #2898327 7-Apr-2022 20:22
@GregV can you confirm the issue is also impacting data on your mobile?

 

Did they both start having issues at the same time?




GregV

  #2898328 7-Apr-2022 20:44
@cbrpilot looks like both are now working again. After my OP I discovered that mobile data was a known issue, starting this morning. I just hadn't needed to use it until UFB stopped working this evening.



cbrpilot
  #2898329 7-Apr-2022 20:47
Broadband issues should be sorted now - can you try again and advise?




GregV

  #2898331 7-Apr-2022 20:51
Yes, broadband is working again. Thanks to all involved

