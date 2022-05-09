Hi team,

Forgive me as I'm quite new to Mikrotik devices but does anyone have a configuration that I can follow for BigPipe?

I have an IP address from BigPipe using PPPoE though no other traffic is passing to me from there.

I generaly followed the guide from gowireless but I excluded vlan10 as BigPipe doesn't require it (not sure if this is correct or not).

Also I have no DHCP client, I'm starting to think it could be one of my Firewall or NAT rules thats stopping it all.

Any help would be appreciated.

Cheers