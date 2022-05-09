Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Issues connecting Mikrotik RB5009 to BigPipe
Starlith

130 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#295960 9-May-2022 14:20
Send private message

Hi team,

 

Forgive me as I'm quite new to Mikrotik devices but does anyone have a configuration that I can follow for BigPipe?

 

I have an IP address from BigPipe using PPPoE though no other traffic is passing to me from there.

 

I generaly followed the guide from gowireless but I excluded vlan10 as BigPipe doesn't require it (not sure if this is correct or not).

 

Also I have no DHCP client, I'm starting to think it could be one of my Firewall or NAT rules thats stopping it all.

 

 

 

Any help would be appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
RunningMan
7069 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911871 9-May-2022 14:31
Send private message

You'll need to change the firewall filter rules and NAT to using the PPPoE interface instead of DHCP. Then delete the DHCP client because there's the odd occasion it can interfere if unused.

 

EDIT: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=206084 RB5009 will be RouterOS 7, but should be close enough to get the basics

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
SATTV
1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911872 9-May-2022 14:32
Send private message

PM Sent

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2911874 9-May-2022 14:34
Send private message

Geekzone guide:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=206084

Go wireless guide:

https://help.gowifi.co.nz/support/solutions/articles/48001077268-beginners-guide-to-configuring-a-mikrotik-router-from-start-to-finish

You can generally use the quick template for pppoe as this will set the firewall and nat rules up, I can’t recall any other gotcha with bigpipe as they don’t use vlan.

Edit: as others have said, make sure your source is the pppoe interface for your nat/firewall instead of something else.



spmiller
23 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911943 9-May-2022 16:07
Send private message

Starlith:

 

I excluded vlan10 as BigPipe doesn't require it (not sure if this is correct or not).

 

 

 

 

My Bigpipe connection requires vlan10 because the port over from Spark went a bit funny. When I had it off I wasn't even getting an IP address, so you can probably rule that out.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11019 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911947 9-May-2022 16:20
Send private message

Just tread carefully with Mikrotik especially if you're new to the platform as it is very easy to screw up and not have it firewalled off. Run a scan online (GRC Shields Up works) and triple-check your firewall rules else your router will get pwned very, very quickly.

 

I always recommend everyone to use their ISP provided router unless if you have a very, very good reason not to. Also considering BigPipe is pretty-much abandoned consider going to another ISP like Voyager ($14.95 once-off for a static IP) or even Skinny if a static IP isn't needed.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2911965 9-May-2022 17:53
Send private message

Im not sure why no guides recommend to build off the quick start templates. When I checked last the pppoe quick start had the right firewall and nat rules with fasttrack enabled for basic home LAN and wifi setup.

Starlith

130 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2911966 9-May-2022 17:54
Send private message

Thanks fam, after giving up on it last night it ended up working as soon as I plugged it back in and passed Shields Up!

 

Funny that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 