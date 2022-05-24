Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark phone booths...
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74234 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#296127 24-May-2022 10:51
Send private message quote this post

I saw this on Twitter (last NYC phone booth) last night, Spark comes with this release this morning:

 

 

Spark has today announced plans to evolve New Zealand’s network of public phone booths, by exploring options to invest in more modern technology and capability for booths in high foot traffic areas, and over a number of years gradually withdrawing poorly utilised booths as their hardware reaches end-of-life.

 

Spark Product Director, Tessa Tierney says: “Phone booths became part of Spark in our Telecom days of the 1980s, when we split from the New Zealand Post Office, and in 2013 we upgraded many of them to include WiFi hot spotting. But since that time a lot has changed in Aotearoa – the vast majority of New Zealanders now have mobile phones and free WiFi is more readily available. As a result, the use of phone booths has declined rapidly.

 

“Call volumes on the fixed-line phone booth network have declined by nearly 70% over the last four years, and approximately 90% of them are being used for an average of less than 3 minutes per day. The use of our WiFi hot spotting has followed a similar downward trajectory.

 

“At the same time, the technologies that make these phone booths work – copper wiring and the public switched telephone network (PSTN) – are both end-of-life and in the process of being retired gradually across the country. Some of the physical equipment is not even being manufactured anymore, and we’re running low on spare parts to use when there are faults, which leaves some booths non-operational. 

 

“As a result, we are investigating how we can maintain a more appropriate number of modern phone booths across the country, while removing those booths that are no longer fit-for-purpose and not being used as frequently as they once were."

 

The current fixed-line phone booths cannot be upgraded to more modern technologies such as fibre or wireless, which means future proofing the phone booth service will require replacing the booths with a new end-to-end solution. 

 

Tessa continued: “We’re currently exploring what a modern phone booth might look like in New Zealand. We’ve seen some pretty exciting examples overseas with features focused on delivering communities civic value alongside modern telecommunications services, and could include everything from wayfinding to in-built environmental sensors to localised news and content.” 

 

The withdrawal of low-use phone booths will start with a small number in Auckland’s North Shore, East Auckland, and Wellington South from June this year – in line with the gradual retirement of Spark’s PSTN and Chorus’s copper network.

 

“We anticipate that  the vast majority of New Zealanders won’t notice this change, given the very low levels of usage we see on phone booths these days. We do recognise, however, that for the small amount of people who still use phone booths, they may find this change unsettling – which is why we’ve been liaising with key community groups around New Zealand to identify and work through any concerns.

 

“Nowadays there are a range of low-cost mobile phones and plans available, that can be purchased for less than $40 and can be far more cost effective than making calls from a phone booth, while WIFI hotspots are also now readily available in public libraries as well as many local restaurants and public spaces such as shopping malls*. 

 

“We want to assure New Zealanders that this isn’t something that’s going to happen overnight. Both the retirement of low usage phone booths and any upgrading to more modern alternatives will take a number of years to complete.”

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2917849 24-May-2022 11:06
Send private message quote this post

Hah I have not used once in like 5 years, last time was in the Able Tasman National park where there is no mobile service




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74234 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917850 24-May-2022 11:08
Send private message quote this post

I used the payphone in the Johnsonville mall, probably five years ago too. I had left my phone at home, so I used my credit card for that one call. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nate001
529 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2917852 24-May-2022 11:15
Send private message quote this post

If you do come across a phone booth these days its most likely vandalised, well in Auckland Central anyway.



nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2917853 24-May-2022 11:19
Send private message quote this post

I am in the US right now and they have completely removed them, even roaming is cheaper than using a payphone




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

wellygary
6745 posts

Uber Geek


  #2917856 24-May-2022 11:25
Send private message quote this post

I know the number to the one down our street, and occasionally when we are out for a walk with the kids I call it so it rings....

 

They (8 and 10) both think having a phone on the street is very odd....

alasta
5747 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2917863 24-May-2022 11:43
Send private message quote this post

I had forgotten that payphones even exist, but reading this reminds me of when Telecom decided to change the colour of them from red to blue and the Christchurch Wizard repainted them back to red again! 😄

 

I think that must have been the late 80s or early 90s. 

nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2917864 24-May-2022 11:48
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

I know the number to the one down our street, and occasionally when we are out for a walk with the kids I call it so it rings....


They (8 and 10) both think having a phone on the street is very odd....



In the 90s (before they blocked incoming calls to pay phones) you could dial 1957 and get the phone number of them , we used to chat to drunk
people outside the Hamilton McDonalds




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



elpenguino
2532 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2917865 24-May-2022 11:54
Send private message quote this post

It's the end of an era. Where are people going to go for a sly pish now?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

antoniosk
2258 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917866 24-May-2022 11:55
Send private message quote this post

One up the road from me in Wellington.... it's a target for taggers and nothing else




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917868 24-May-2022 11:57
Send private message quote this post

I remember feeling very clever as a kid in the 80s, saving the 6c call charge by furiously tapping the cradle the number of times needed to make 10. I.e. to call a 2, you tapped 8, to call 7, you tapped 3.

 

The spoilsports ruined this method after they got rid of the dial-type phones though. 😂




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2917870 24-May-2022 12:06
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

I remember feeling very clever as a kid in the 80s, saving the 6c call charge by furiously tapping the cradle the number of times needed to make 10. I.e. to call a 2, you tapped 8, to call 7, you tapped 3.


The spoilsports ruined this method after they got rid of the dial-type phones though. 😂



Haha I had a recorded the DTMF tines with a walkman then played them back into the pay phone mic, (tapping was too much work)

When the new card phones came out in the early 90s that ended the free calls as the Mic wasn’t activated until the call connected and the billing started




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Linux
9145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917872 24-May-2022 12:09
Send private message quote this post

@Gurezaemon Those were the days! I remember calling Mum or Dad many times to come pick me up after tapping the Greenhithe phone box

cyril7
8771 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2917873 24-May-2022 12:10
Send private message quote this post

nztim:
Gurezaemon:

 

I remember feeling very clever as a kid in the 80s, saving the 6c call charge by furiously tapping the cradle the number of times needed to make 10. I.e. to call a 2, you tapped 8, to call 7, you tapped 3.

 

 

 

The spoilsports ruined this method after they got rid of the dial-type phones though. 😂

 



Haha I had a recorded the DTMF tines with a walkman then played them back into the pay phone mic, (tapping was too much work)

When the new card phones came out in the early 90s that ended the free calls as the Mic wasn’t activated until the call connected and the billing started

 

Please no comments on hacking on the forum, its a family show 😀

wellygary
6745 posts

Uber Geek


  #2917874 24-May-2022 12:11
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

I remember feeling very clever as a kid in the 80s, saving the 6c call charge by furiously tapping the cradle the number of times needed to make 10. I.e. to call a 2, you tapped 8, to call 7, you tapped 3.

 

 

Pulse dialling FTW, 

wellygary
6745 posts

Uber Geek


  #2917875 24-May-2022 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@Gurezaemon Those were the days! I remember calling Mum or Dad many times to come pick me up after tapping the Greenhithe phone box

 

 

Then there was the good old trick of ringing and quickly hanging up a couple of times to let the folk know you needed picking up off the train... 

 

The 6 cents went back in the pocket for next time

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 