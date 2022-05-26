I cannot make calls on Skinny I get a voice message saying Sorry I cannot connect this call Try again later
Anyone have any idea what is wrong. Skinny site tells you nothing. By the way I made the call via Signal to a Signal user and it worked fine.
Restarted your phone ?
Skinny to all networks or just one number ?
Yes but they were all Cell Phones. As noted above I could call using Signal Calling. It may have just been a glitch in the 2 Degree system I was just surprised to get a bland message saying Cannot make the call try again later. Its working again now but both phones are now in the same house.
ronw: It may have just been a glitch in the 2 Degree system
This is the first time you've mentioned 2degrees in this thread. Was the issue with Skinny or 2d?
Absolutely nothing it was Skinny not 2 Degrees. I was reading another Geekzone thread about 2 Degrees and kept the name inmy head. Apologies definitely not 2 Degrees
Absolutely nothing it was Skinny not 2 Degrees. I was reading another Geekzone thread about 2 Degrees and kept the name inmy head. Apologies definitely not 2 Degrees
So you are saying it was a glitch in the Spark system?
Not a very scientific description but anything that happens randomly like that could be described as a glitch. The fact that the system could tell me via a recording that call could not be connected implies something is wrong in the Skinny(Spark) system. I immediately used Signal to make a call to somone and found they could not make cellular calls and had been trying for several minutes to ring cellular phones and was getting same message. It worked fine on calling landline numbers. And it worked on Signal calling to other Signal cellular phones.
Same issue here on Skinny for a while.
Skinny to Skinny and Skinny to other provider.
Other provider to Skinny did work... neighbours phone to mine (Skinny) worked but for some reason landline (Vocus) to Skinny didn't work.
It's back to working now.