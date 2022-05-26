Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Calls not working on North Shore
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


#296172 26-May-2022 16:50
I cannot make calls on Skinny I get a voice message saying Sorry I cannot connect this call Try again later
Anyone have any idea what is wrong. Skinny site tells you nothing. By the way I made the call via Signal to a Signal user and it worked fine.




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12030 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919025 26-May-2022 17:09
Restarted your phone ?

 

Skinny to all networks or just one number ?




ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919119 26-May-2022 17:38
Skinny to skinny both ways




ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919133 26-May-2022 18:12
Also it was only cell to cell could ring landline from cell.




Linux
9154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919140 26-May-2022 19:13
@ronw I take it you tried to call more than one number?

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919143 26-May-2022 19:24
Yes but they were all Cell Phones. As noted above I could call using Signal Calling. It may have just been a glitch in the 2 Degree system I was just surprised to get a bland message saying Cannot make the call try again later. Its working again now but both phones are now in the same house. 




Behodar
8391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919144 26-May-2022 19:25
ronw: It may have just been a glitch in the 2 Degree system

 

This is the first time you've mentioned 2degrees in this thread. Was the issue with Skinny or 2d?

Linux
9154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919146 26-May-2022 19:30
@ronw What has 2degrees got to do with this thread?



ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919148 26-May-2022 19:37
Absolutely nothing it was Skinny not 2 Degrees. I was reading another Geekzone thread about 2 Degrees and kept the name inmy head. Apologies definitely not 2 Degrees




Spyware
3011 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2919149 26-May-2022 19:39
ronw:

 

Absolutely nothing it was Skinny not 2 Degrees. I was reading another Geekzone thread about 2 Degrees and kept the name inmy head. Apologies definitely not 2 Degrees

 

 

So you are saying it was a glitch in the Spark system?




ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919155 26-May-2022 20:08
Not a very scientific description but anything that happens randomly like that could be described as a glitch. The fact that the system could tell me via a recording that call could not be connected implies something is wrong in the Skinny(Spark)  system. I immediately used Signal to make a call to somone and found they could not make cellular calls and had been trying for several minutes to ring cellular phones and was getting same message. It worked fine on calling landline numbers. And it worked on Signal calling to other Signal cellular phones.




MarkM536
151 posts

Master Geek


  #2919180 26-May-2022 21:26
Same issue here on Skinny for a while.

 

Skinny to Skinny and Skinny to other provider.

 

 

 

Other provider to Skinny did work... neighbours phone to mine (Skinny) worked but for some reason landline (Vocus) to Skinny didn't work.

 

 

 

It's back to working now.

panther2
210 posts

Master Geek


  #2919269 27-May-2022 06:59
Also had similar issue last night

