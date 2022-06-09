Received our shiny new 4G SSM2 today and have been setting it up to be kidsafe. Nice easy access to time-of-day device filtering which is great. Also great to add my USB media drive as a SMB drive.

But I can't seem to get it set up with work with my OpenDNS account.

I think the DNS settings I'm changing (Network>Wan>Edit>WAN DNS Setting) are for the Fibre connection only, however there's nothing I can seem to change under Network>Mobile (which is where I'd expect it for the 4G connection) or anywhere else I can find...

Does anyone know if it's possible to set this up? I'd rather not have to do it at device level if possible.

Thanks.