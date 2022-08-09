Hi one of my clients is receiving phishing emails from a Spark account.
Could someone look into this thanks in advance.
Oblivian: Let us introduce you to sender spoofing...\
Look at the email raw data. Not what the client says.
You can put a from address of anything you please if there is not full checking.
That's clearly the flavour of the month to get people calling the call centres now that the baiters make more people aware. Got 5 in my gmail trapped spam yesterday
My "client" is a person not an email client.
EDIT: I screenshoted the wrong email before. Fixed
This is from xtra webmail. Still sent from xtramail although "mcafee" may be an alias.