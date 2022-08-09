Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Phishing emails sent from xtra mail account.
#299087 9-Aug-2022 23:24
Hi one of my clients is receiving phishing emails from a Spark account.

 

Could someone look into this thanks in advance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





  #2952799 9-Aug-2022 23:39
Let us introduce you to sender spoofing...

Look at the email raw data. Not what the client says.
You can put a from address of anything you please if there is not full checking.

That's clearly the flavour of the month to get people calling the call centres now that the baiters make more people aware. Got 5 in my gmail trapped spam yesterday

  #2952801 9-Aug-2022 23:57
Oblivian: Let us introduce you to sender spoofing...

Look at the email raw data. Not what the client says.
You can put a from address of anything you please if there is not full checking.

That's clearly the flavour of the month to get people calling the call centres now that the baiters make more people aware. Got 5 in my gmail trapped spam yesterday
\

 

 

 

My "client" is a person not an email client.

 

 

 

 

EDIT: I screenshoted the wrong email before. Fixed

 

 





  #2952804 10-Aug-2022 00:08
Meant both really. But more the full path within a full email client or external analyser. That looks to be the end of the chain?. Betting there's some relaying above

Both the From, and to, are the same. Screams non verified paths before you even dig there.

But I'm not sure if you've seen previous spam complaints. But unlikely to get far based on a screenshot here

They'll likely want the same thing. And the message has already graced the filter and been flagged.



  #2952805 10-Aug-2022 00:16
Send private message quote this post

 

 

 

This is from xtra webmail. Still sent from xtramail although "mcafee" may be an alias.





  #2952806 10-Aug-2022 00:17
Also related..


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=245179&page_no=15#2902409

