Looks like someone is trying to sell their ONT (you can even see the "leave at property" sticker in the 2nd to last photo..... I wish some people would actually read...)

I wonder if the 'device in use' is also another ONT... Lol



https://www.trademe.co.nz/3716090118



I can't remember who to ping, but one of you other helpful guys might remember who, that way this ONT can find it's way back to its rightful property - - or Spark might be able to buy it back for its $1 reserve. :)



Cheers

Concordnz