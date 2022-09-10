Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)eSIM for prepaid?
steve98

1345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#299468 10-Sep-2022 12:30
Can anyone confirm whether Spark allows prepaid plans on eSIM?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11046 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2965414 10-Sep-2022 12:33
Yes they do (I've had a prepaid esim) but you may need to go into a store to convert the sim to esim.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
steve98

1345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2965415 10-Sep-2022 12:33
michaelmurfy:

 

Yes they do (I've had a prepaid esim) but you may need to go into a store to convert the sim to esim.

 

 

Thank goodness - thanks for confirming 

everettpsycho
420 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2965431 10-Sep-2022 14:47
When you buy online you can select esim for prepaid. I think you can port on to it without going in to store but you can only get the esim by buying a monthly pack so it's not good for converting an existing number to esim

