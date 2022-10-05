I am currently overseas and have a Spark pre-paid eSIM that I set up using their online portal/form some time last year.

The eSIM is fantastic to free up my physical SIM slot while traveling, I currently have no date to return to NZ. I also use the Spark eSIM to receive 2FA codes for work to log in to one of our cloud platforms (no modern method avail).

I recently purchased the iPhone 14, and expected to be able to request re-generation of the SM-DP+ Address and activation code to enable the Spark eSIM on my new device (or a QR!).

I have been having an awful time with support, I tried contact via the Spark iOS app and was told in no uncertain terms that the only way to ‘eject’ my eSIM and ‘insert’ it in my new phone, is to visit a Spark brick-and-mortar store with my identification documents in hand to stop the big scary fraudsters. It is being referred to as a SIM swap (ie; replacement SIM card) rather than an existing SIM moving into a new device.

The funny thing is, I signed up for the SIM online and as far as I’m aware Spark does not know my current DOB or full legal name.

They should be able to pass me through the fraud check with any number of identification methods, ie; Current balance, Last top up date, Credit Card last four digits (last top up), Text to my existing connection, Email to my user-ID registered Spark account, the 'Spark' app on both my devices, Account number, EID of existing device, IMEI of existing device, Order number of eSIM, Authorised users against the account, Time I last contacted Spark prior to today. Etc etc.



I'm curious as to what the eSIM process would be had I been overseas, dropped my phone (smashed screen for example) and contacted Spark to say that I have a new device and need to move the eSIM.

Obviously with a physical SIM card the process is dead simple and does not involve contacting Spark at all, just bang the SIM in the new device.

Had I purchased the SIM with cash from a petrol station or supermarket, it again would have just been a SIM eject and insert.

Apple has a list of supported carriers that allow you to natively on-board eSIM and also transfer it to a new device, unfortunately no NZ carriers are on this list.

I don't know if anyone from Spark's technical mobility team reads this, but gosh-dang-darn if it isn't anything but an easy process.

I'm now wondering if its possible to port the number out to Vodafone or 2Degrees (eSIM; or physical if I get a friend to pick one up) and then port it back to Spark pre-pay eSIM. I've done a fair amount of porting during my time at work and figure it might be a workaround to Sparks current approach to my situation.