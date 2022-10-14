cokemaster

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Payphone calling rates going to the moon...
#301909 14-Oct-2022 21:16
I understand that one doesn't seek payphones for the cheap calls... but $7.25 per minute to AU??? 
Fully appreciate that there are additional costs running the payphone fleet but these are crazy (akin to the payday lender of phones). 

 

 

To put things in perspective... This is 13x the cost that you'd pay on a home landline... from Jun 2000

 

 

 

Edit: 

 

Telstra has done the opposite... they've made their payphones free (for national calling). https://exchange.telstra.com.au/why-were-making-payphones-free-for-calls-around-australia/ 




So, why is Aussie so expensive compared to other countries, eg UK?

Spark need to follow Telstra’s should and make all payphone calling within NZ free

How many young people every Friday/Saturday night lose there mobiles in the pub or they go flat and need to call a a cab or a friend to pick them up.

Good on Telstra for social responsibility, Spark follow their lead.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim: Spark need to follow Telstra’s should and make all payphone calling within NZ free

How many young people every Friday/Saturday night lose there mobiles in the pub or they go flat and need to call a a cab or a friend to pick them up.

Good on Telstra for social responsibility, Spark follow their lead.




That’s a brilliant idea

