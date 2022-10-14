cokemaster

I understand that one doesn't seek payphones for the cheap calls... but $7.25 per minute to AU???
Fully appreciate that there are additional costs running the payphone fleet but these are crazy (akin to the payday lender of phones).
To put things in perspective... This is 13x the cost that you'd pay on a home landline... from Jun 2000.
Edit:
Telstra has done the opposite... they've made their payphones free (for national calling). https://exchange.telstra.com.au/why-were-making-payphones-free-for-calls-around-australia/