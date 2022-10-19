Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Spark plans
Aucklandjafa

#301957 19-Oct-2022 08:31
Spark’s made a move on their endless plans - interesting nonetheless. Your move, 2degrees!

nztim
  #2984389 19-Oct-2022 08:33
details?




Aucklandjafa

  #2984394 19-Oct-2022 08:39
https://www.spark.co.nz/online/mobile-plans 

cokemaster
  #2984397 19-Oct-2022 08:43
Headlines:
- New sharer companion options for sub $100 endless plans. It’s called “Team Up”
- $10 hotspot extra is still a thing. Out of place for a ‘full service telco’.
- $65 -14gb, $85 - 50gb, $100 - unlimited.
- Spotify included / Spark Spark (free for 6 months)
- Team up - 20% for 2 connections, 30% for 3 connections, 35% for 4 or more.

Feeling a little underwhelmed but wasn’t expected game changing pricing to be fair.




Handsomedan
  #2984403 19-Oct-2022 08:48
https://www.spark.co.nz/online/mobile-plans

 

$65 = 14GB + endless slower data + add-ons

 

$85 = 50GB + endless etc

 

$100 = unlimited + Spotify Premium 

 

 

 

Spark Sport free for 6 months on all plans for new customers. 

 

 




Aucklandjafa

  #2984405 19-Oct-2022 08:53
cokemaster: Headlines:
- New sharer companion options for sub $100 endless plans. It’s called “Team Up”
- $10 hotspot extra is still a thing. Out of place for a ‘full service telco’.
- $65 -14gb, $85 - 50gb, $100 - unlimited.
- Spotify included / Spark Spark (free for 6 months)
- Team up - 20% for 2 connections, 30% for 3 connections, 35% for 4 or more.

Feeling a little underwhelmed but wasn’t expected game changing pricing to be fair.


The only thing of note is the $100 plan, with 2 people, making it $80 each (same as Voda) but you’re also both getting a Spotify account each - pretty decent value

michaelmurfy
  #2984462 19-Oct-2022 09:22
For those currently on the $59.95 plan there is no real point moving up.




cokemaster
  #2984466 19-Oct-2022 09:28
Understand where you are coming from. I guess it depends on how much value you derive from Spotify and Spark Sports. One challenge though is the wifi tethering, using your example, you could be adding an additional $20 a month to the bill (that you wouldn’t incur with any other telco, including Skinny).

Personally, whilst the pricing is heading in the right direction, it still isn’t strong enough to consider moving from One/VFNZ. Currently in terms of my account, value appears to be One/VFNZ -> 2D -> Spark from best to worse.




Aucklandjafa

  #2984469 19-Oct-2022 09:30
cokemaster: Understand where you are coming from. I guess it depends on how much value you derive from Spotify and Spark Sports. One challenge though is the wifi tethering, using your example, you could be adding an additional $20 a month to the bill (that you wouldn’t incur with any other telco, including Skinny).

Personally, whilst the pricing is heading in the right direction, it still isn’t strong enough to consider moving from One/VFNZ. Currently in terms of my account, value appears to be One/VFNZ -> 2D -> Spark from best to worse.


Unlimited tethering is included on the $85 and $100 plans

gareth41
  #2984485 19-Oct-2022 09:45
You can do tethering on any plan using an Android with root and a VPN

Aucklandjafa

  #2984488 19-Oct-2022 09:48
gareth41:

You can do tethering on any plan using an Android with root and a VPN



Too hard basket, my bro!

Benjip
  #2984494 19-Oct-2022 10:07
Aucklandjafa:

The only thing of note is the $100 plan, with 2 people, making it $80 each (same as Voda) but you’re also both getting a Spotify account each - pretty decent value

 

I switched to One last week and am paying $57.50 (each) for two people for unlimited everything. The same on these new Spark plans would be $80 (each) for two people.

 

I don't use Spotify or Spark Sport, so the new Spark plans offer me nothing of value (compared to One) for the higher price.

 

It will be interesting to see what 2degrees does in this new unlimited space.

