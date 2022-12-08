Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No response from Skinny

#302643 8-Dec-2022 15:33
Sent email to Skinny support 4 days ago asking them to cancel my late FIL's account..... no response.

 

Not even an automated response......

 

Anyone monitor that email account ? :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

  #3007418 8-Dec-2022 15:51
You sent it to techsupport@ ?

  #3007420 8-Dec-2022 15:54
What address did you use to contact? Last I looked, their promoted support channels are phone or online chat

 

 

 

https://www.skinny.co.nz/contact-us

  #3007422 8-Dec-2022 16:22
I'm not working for skinny, BUT where I work, If no autoreply, we didn't get your message. try sending it from a different email address and make sure you have a subject line and if you've attached stuff maybe its ended up in their spam filter.




