Sent email to Skinny support 4 days ago asking them to cancel my late FIL's account..... no response.
Not even an automated response......
Anyone monitor that email account ? :)
Sent email to Skinny support 4 days ago asking them to cancel my late FIL's account..... no response.
Not even an automated response......
Anyone monitor that email account ? :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media
Kiwiblast is now open!
What address did you use to contact? Last I looked, their promoted support channels are phone or online chat
I'm not working for skinny, BUT where I work, If no autoreply, we didn't get your message. try sending it from a different email address and make sure you have a subject line and if you've attached stuff maybe its ended up in their spam filter.
*Insert big spe*dtest result here*