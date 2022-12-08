Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Get bigpipe to delete account information
Nate001

550 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302644 8-Dec-2022 19:41
Was going through my password manager and saw I still had an entry for bigpipe. Left them over 5 years ago but am still able to log in. I saw they had my contact number name etc so asked them to please delete and purge my information. 

 

However this seems to be an impossible task. I emailed support with my details and email used to log in asking them to delete my information, but they keep saying its not connected to an address or its not an active account etc etc, which is true. I just want my login etc deleted. Is it fair and possible to ask them to delete it completely? 

Linux
9442 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3007464 8-Dec-2022 19:57
Not completely no as it will remain in the backups

Nate001

550 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3007499 8-Dec-2022 21:06
I'm fine with that. Is it reasonable to ask them to delete my account so I can't log in etc?

