Hi, I have a Spark SIM on an unlimited data plan. I wanted to use this sim in a 4g modem for a remote security system on a holiday home.



The sim initially provided internet in the 4g router but stopped after a few hours. I contacted Spark NZ and was told the sim is only for mobile or laptop, not for a 4g router. They could identify the sim was in our tp link router?



I put the sim back into my mobile, internet works and I can enable mobile hot spot.



Out of interest I put the sim back into the 4g router, connected my mobile to the 4g routers wifi, as expected no internet. But to my surprise when I connected my laptop to the wifi the internet worked. I tried a second laptop, connected to the wifi and it worked too.



Why does the internet work on a laptop by not a mobile when connected to the wifi on the 4g router? How does it know it’s different. The eufy security is connected to the 4g router through the Ethernet and internet through lan does not work either. Only wifi to a laptop.



What’s the go with modern day SIM cards?