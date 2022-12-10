Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Mobile SIM in 4g router?
rgvspeed

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302670 10-Dec-2022 19:26
Hi, I have a Spark SIM on an unlimited data plan. I wanted to use this sim in a 4g modem for a remote security system on a holiday home.

The sim initially provided internet in the 4g router but stopped after a few hours. I contacted Spark NZ and was told the sim is only for mobile or laptop, not for a 4g router. They could identify the sim was in our tp link router?

I put the sim back into my mobile, internet works and I can enable mobile hot spot.

Out of interest I put the sim back into the 4g router, connected my mobile to the 4g routers wifi, as expected no internet. But to my surprise when I connected my laptop to the wifi the internet worked. I tried a second laptop, connected to the wifi and it worked too.

Why does the internet work on a laptop by not a mobile when connected to the wifi on the 4g router? How does it know it’s different. The eufy security is connected to the 4g router through the Ethernet and internet through lan does not work either. Only wifi to a laptop.

What’s the go with modern day SIM cards?

cokemaster
Exited
4617 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3008258 10-Dec-2022 19:48
Spark (or any other mobile operator for that matter) can see your devices serial number (IMEI) and have databases that allow them to see make-model. 
It would not surprise me if they either have real time or semi-regular (eg. 4 hourly, daily etc) reporting to identify and block such devices when on endless plans.

 

If you are on a standard plan that provides a finite MB or GB, this will not be an issue. If Spark is your preferred operator, you should be able to use one of their 'capped data' plans (on https://www.spark.co.nz/online/mobile-plans?category=postpaid




rgvspeed

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3008260 10-Dec-2022 20:06
Interesting about the IMEI numbers.

So spark is likely blocking devices depending on their IMEI numbers?

Such as;
Eufy security hub connected through LAN port to 4g router - BLOCKED
iPhone on wifi to 4g router - BLOCKED
Android Nokia phone on wifi to 4g router - BLOCKED
Windows laptop on wifi to 4g router - SUCCESSFUL INTERNET CONNECTION

I can also setup mobile hotspot in windows when connected to the 4g router, to on share the internet.

The Nokia phone had a message pop up,
“Sign in to TP-Link_C46D
www.spark.co.nz
Tethering and hotspot use has been blocked
It appears you're attempting to tether via your phone's mobile hotspot feature or you're using a mobile tethered device.
Tethering and hotspot is not included in your plan. If you're on the Endless Mobile plan and want to share data on other devices, you'll need to purchase one of our Hotspot extras through the Spark App. For more information on our Endless plans, visit the Mobile and Wireless terms page. Visit page”

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74805 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3008263 10-Dec-2022 20:15
Only the mobile device connected to the network have an IMEI - the mobile router. Your security cameras, laptops don't have this (unless it is a laptop with built in mobile).

Spark knows that the connection is via router and block it.




cokemaster
Exited
4617 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3008264 10-Dec-2022 20:16
Re: hotspot detection, they’re looking at ttl values to guess whether the device is likely to be tethering or not. You can appease them by buying a hotspot pack, switching to a plan that allows tethering, or switch to another provider.




