Hi experts

My mother-in-law has been dragged off her copper line and a new Spark wireless modem is up and running.

All good. However, she is not able to operate the standard small Panasonic phone that comes with the package. It's too small and has way too many buttons.

Can anyone recommend a big-button simple phone that will work with the standard Spark Wireless modem?

I don't have it with me to quote the model number but it was delivered about two weeks ago.

Thanks in advance