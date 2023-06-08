For a few months or so I've noticed mobile data is briefly not working. This seem to always time when I was out shopping at say warehouse / super market, and at first I just put it down to bad reception.

But while away for a holiday, it seem to be happening all the time. Turning on airplane mode and off fixes the problem.

Have been in touch with skinny support and they apparently rebooted their network (their words, made me laugh) and suggested I reboot my phone. Didn't make any difference.

I then reset network settings and this seemed to have worked. But same problem happened yesterday and airplane mode on/off fixed.

Wifi, step counting and GPS exercise tracking all seem to work well. This happens very randomly.

I am wondering if this is an issue with my SIM (also swapped sim slots to check) card, fault with skinny network or fault with my phone?

Will pick up another SIM card from shop down the road to rule that out. Reluctantly I might have to reset phone and/or send back to NL for replacement.