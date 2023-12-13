I noticed on Saturday I was looking at my subscriptions on Apple app store and it keeps saying cannot connect I tried on another device with a custom dns and it was working fine so I went and changed dns on phone from auto to sparks other 122.56.237.1 and that wasn’t working either so tried 210.55.111.1 and that worked until today by brother and mother are having the same problem, cloudflare and google dns are working fine as well if I turn on Apple private relay

Does anyone know if there’s a problem