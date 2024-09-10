Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Poor cell reception on Spark for subdivision
alikat

403 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 39

Trusted

#316041 10-Sep-2024 20:27
Send private message

Yeah yeah I know, one of these posts. Stay with me. We have terrible spark reception. It was great when we moved here because we had exactly no Vodafone signal. Now we have great Vodafone/One signal and spark has vanished, despite us getting a new spark tower not that long ago. Fwiw we also got a new Vodafone tower and 2degrees at the same time.

Now this bit I'm posting on behalf. One resident in our subdivision (we are in Rolleston) was told that we have poor signal due to the height of trees and that the trees are growing too fast. And he has this in writing from spark. Trees.

It's less than idea that in NZs fastest growing area, spark have no plans to fix this (trees or another tower). We have to make do with calling over wifi, or nothing during fibre outages. I'm sharing the email to the resident with his permission, but c'mon spark.its been bad since at least 2019.




End rant.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
11525 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7694

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280821 10-Sep-2024 20:33
Send private message

@alikat Correct when I worked for VodafoneNZ this did happen with trees growing and blocking of mobile coverage another issue was when new houses went up or someone decided to add another story to a house. 

 

If Wi-Fi calling does not work for you then just change provider

 

 



Oblivian
7317 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2079

ID Verified

  #3280822 10-Sep-2024 20:34
Send private message

Can you see the hedge at foster park?


Cause that's your issue.

There's only one tower for the southeast if you aren't by the motorway


https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers/@-43.6023491,172.3830561,13z

Linux
11525 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7694

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280824 10-Sep-2024 20:43
Send private message

Faringdon has 1 x 2degrees site right in the middle of it and another on the out skirts



quickymart
14129 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 11891

ID Verified

  #3280826 10-Sep-2024 20:43
Send private message

alikat: Now this bit I'm posting on behalf. One resident in our subdivision (we are in Rolleston) was told that we have poor signal due to the height of trees and that the trees are growing too fast. And he has this in writing from spark. Trees.

 

Yes, trees. You would be surprised how effective trees can be at blocking a mobile signal, if they're dense enough and tall enough.

Linux
11525 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7694

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280827 10-Sep-2024 20:46
Send private message

quickymart:

 

alikat: Now this bit I'm posting on behalf. One resident in our subdivision (we are in Rolleston) was told that we have poor signal due to the height of trees and that the trees are growing too fast. And he has this in writing from spark. Trees.

 

Yes, trees. You would be surprised how effective trees can be at blocking a mobile signal, if they're dense enough and tall enough.

 

 

@quickymart in summer mobile coverage can degrade again as the trees expand out and grow even faster at least in winter leaves can fall off

alikat

403 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 39

Trusted

  #3280828 10-Sep-2024 20:48
Send private message

quickymart:

alikat: Now this bit I'm posting on behalf. One resident in our subdivision (we are in Rolleston) was told that we have poor signal due to the height of trees and that the trees are growing too fast. And he has this in writing from spark. Trees.


Yes, trees. You would be surprised how effective trees can be at blocking a mobile signal, if they're dense enough and tall enough.



If it is the foster park trees, they've been there long before the tower was put in so that seems a bit short sighted lol pun not intended. I guess the upside is spark users will struggle to cheat in the pub quiz as they can't access anything!

Oblivian
7317 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2079

ID Verified

  #3280832 10-Sep-2024 21:36
Send private message

Not exactly a tall tower. But not buried in trees either.

And given the expanded size potentially quite over utilised now.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/cGGb9jyB5UzjE27c7?g_st=ac

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Delorean
661 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 335

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280840 10-Sep-2024 22:31
Send private message

I live in the outskirts of Rolleston

One NZ has blanket 5G now and 2D is a close second for 5G. Spark is still hit and miss and still no 5G either

2D just upgraded the Dunns Crossing Rd site to 5G a few weeks ago

I would switch providers as the other networks are better in Rolleston




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3280854 11-Sep-2024 03:53
Send private message

Make sure you have wifi calling, I relied on it exclusively until new 5G mini towers went in our area

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

quickymart
14129 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 11891

ID Verified

  #3280860 11-Sep-2024 07:38
Send private message

Do Spark support wifi calling?

cddt
1615 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1475


  #3280861 11-Sep-2024 07:39
Send private message

We had a similar problem when we moved house - wifi calling solved this for us. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Linux
11525 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7694

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280867 11-Sep-2024 08:01
Send private message

quickymart:

Do Spark support wifi calling?



@quickymart yes

Behodar
10576 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5239

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280870 11-Sep-2024 08:09
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Do Spark support wifi calling?

 

 

Skinny does, so I can't imagine that Spark wouldn't.

Delorean
661 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 335

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280887 11-Sep-2024 09:49
Send private message

WiFi calling works if you are at home. However, Spark's coverage across Selwyn is flakey; even West Melton, considered a more upmarket area, has little coverage outside the main shopping area. 

 

For whatever reason, One NZ and 2D are the traditional "Spark" in Selwyn. I guess it is because 10 years ago, most of Rolleston was paddocks, so each telco had to build up the network from scratch. One NZ and 2D were faster off the mark and sorted it sooner.

 

I know if you were in other rural areas, Spark would usually be way better. But not here.

 

my 2c 




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

sen8or
1794 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1249


  #3280900 11-Sep-2024 10:51
Send private message

Lincoln on spark is all but unusable in many subdivisions, even text messages struggle to get through. Very common complaint, but spark's team have repeatedly denied any issue as their coverage map / theory shows all should be well.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 