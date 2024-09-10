Yeah yeah I know, one of these posts. Stay with me. We have terrible spark reception. It was great when we moved here because we had exactly no Vodafone signal. Now we have great Vodafone/One signal and spark has vanished, despite us getting a new spark tower not that long ago. Fwiw we also got a new Vodafone tower and 2degrees at the same time.
Now this bit I'm posting on behalf. One resident in our subdivision (we are in Rolleston) was told that we have poor signal due to the height of trees and that the trees are growing too fast. And he has this in writing from spark. Trees.
It's less than idea that in NZs fastest growing area, spark have no plans to fix this (trees or another tower). We have to make do with calling over wifi, or nothing during fibre outages. I'm sharing the email to the resident with his permission, but c'mon spark.its been bad since at least 2019.
End rant.