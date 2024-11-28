Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Family setup with Apple Watch on Spark NZ
sergeim

16 posts

Geek


#317936 28-Nov-2024 17:24
The scenario is a family member (child) is going to have a separate Apple Watch (with Cellular) so that they could call us and send texts.

My understanding that family setup for Apple Watch is different in a way that the watch is not paired to the phone apps and can be used independently by another apple account (part of same family).

I am trying to understand how to make this work here in NZ.

1. Spark and One NZ both have plans for the watch. Both plans are so called "one number" plans. The idea is to share same phone number between the watch and the phone. I've approached Spark support and had a long unproductive conversation. I was told that the only way I could load esim on the watch is by using "one number" and I can not just purchase standalone esim on Spark website and make it work on the phone. Is this correct? What is your experience? It still doesn't make lots of sense to me.

2. The Apple website lists only 2 providers for NZ. Spark and One NZ. Is this some kind of whitelist restriction by Apple or any esim provider would works (2degrees for example) ?

3. I've found info that for the Family setup the watch does NOT have to be on the same network provider as the phone. So why would Spark told me that this is not going to work? Hm...

4. What is the cellular set up looking like when setting up the watch in the Family Setup (different from standard watch pairing)? Is there a chance to scan a standard esim QR code using the iPhone during the setup? (I don't have the watch to try yet and could not find it on YouTube).

Just trying to understand limitations before I go purchase the watch, esims, and fail miserably to set this up. Any ideas are welcome.

Thanks so much for help :)

Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313884 28-Nov-2024 17:30
There's been a few conversations on this topic previously. Unfortunately there are no NZ telcos that support Apple's family sharing.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=302732

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=302803

 

 

 
 
 
 

sergeim

16 posts

Geek


  #3313892 28-Nov-2024 18:07
Thank you for pointing me to the right direction.

 

This is indeed a shame that local telcos can't be bothered with supporting this.
Even though it seems Family setup has been around for about 4 years now :(

Old Grey Geek
149 posts

Master Geek


  #3319429 12-Dec-2024 00:26
AS of 3 December 2014 Spark has integrated some Ios connectivity.

 

I know this because my running bonus pac, which was supposed to run until the 9th not only suspended my plan but started charging me overage on my data. The reason, an update to include IOs and "free" calls to Aus.

 

 I had over 7Gb in my "stack". But not only that but have no record of atop-up on the 1st,$20, when I added an auto top-up of $10 when my credit dropped below $5. I thought that would sort out the problem but no.

 

I was being charged $0.27 every 10 seconds for "overage" and it ate through my credit.

 

I had to sign up for a new plan just to stop the charges. At first they said sorry, we will pay you back the overcharge, allgood, I thought.

 

After dealing with the usual runaround, you know what I mean? I was put on to a delightful sounding young Filipina called, [removed], I did a search...

 

All I can presume is that she was, actually an AI.

 

I suspect we will see more of this behaviour as telecoms realise that being nice works.

 

Unfortunately, they can't bring themselves to this point and have to use AI.

 

Check it out and let me know what you think.

 

Cheers OGG

