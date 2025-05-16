Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark to Skinny call failures
Xile

#319637 16-May-2025 13:12
Hopefully someone will be able to shed some light on the following.

 

I am on Skinny prepay and use wifi calling. I have an Android phone (Pixel 8 Pro).

 

My employer uses the Spark network. 

 

On three occasions now, two team leaders from work have tried to call me on my mobile using their respective work supplied mobile (Iphones).

 

Each time my phone will ring maybe two rings then stop and it will show a missed call.

 

The callers phone will have the normal ringing tone and then after about two rings will disconnect and their phone will display the message "call cancelled".

 

These two people have called me in the past without issue. This issue has only arisen since April this year. TXT messages go through to and from without issue.

 

I have tried calling my phone with one on the 2degrees network and it goes through fine without any issues.

 

To be honest I'm not too fussed about it as when they call it's usually because they want me to come into work!

 

Just curious as to what's going on.

 

 

 

Edit: If I call them the issue does not occur.

toejam316
  #3373743 16-May-2025 13:48
You'll need to call Skinny/Spark support, lodge a ticket and provide them with your number, the calling parties number, and timestamps of example calls. They should be able to escalate that to the complex faults team to investigate. I'm sure they'd be very interested if this is a recreatable fault you're experiencing. Fresh examples are best.




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3373751 16-May-2025 14:38
Do you have WiFi Calling turned on?




Xile

  #3373754 16-May-2025 14:46
michaelmurfy:

 

Do you have WiFi Calling turned on?

 

 

Yes I use wifi calling. Not sure about the callers.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3373755 16-May-2025 14:47
michaelmurfy:

 

Do you have WiFi Calling turned on?

 

 

He mentions it is being used. 




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3373757 16-May-2025 14:47
Try turning that off for now and see if the problems still happen.

 

It could be a case of your router causing issues with inbound WiFi calling.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3373758 16-May-2025 14:48
Have you tried it with WiFi calling off? Does it happen at work only or any location? Could it be related to the network? 




Xile

  #3373764 16-May-2025 15:40
Have only tried with wifi calling off and calling with a 2degrees phone.

 

I have been at home when these calls come in and the caller has been at work. As far as I can see this has only happened with these two callers. Other calls to my phone, be it landline or mobile come through fine.

 

I'll have a play around over the weekend and see what happens.

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3373766 16-May-2025 16:14
Have you tried it with WiFi calling off at home and these other caller?




Xile

  #3373923 17-May-2025 12:03
Turning wifi off made no difference. Calls fail to connect.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3373924 17-May-2025 12:05
Is there one SIM card on the phone only?




Xile

  #3373927 17-May-2025 12:10
freitasm:

 

Is there one SIM card on the phone only?

 

 

Yes. A physical SIM.

