Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark email SMTP failing on 587
mobiusnz

#319955 18-Jun-2025 10:09
Hi All - I have a client still using an old @xtra address. They have eMClient setup and don't know their password.

 

The weird thing is receiving mail is working but sending is failing saying authentication errors. BUT Its set to use the same credentials for sending and receiving so if one is working they both shoud?

 

Its just dawned on me its an older version of eMclient so maybe there is some weird certificate expiry issue - Its a pain not knowing the password as calling Spark can be a drawn out process.

 

Really just checking if anyone else is seeing issues as maybe its an issue with their SMTP server?




mobiusnz

  #3385204 18-Jun-2025 11:07
PS - I've updated to the latest version of emClient just to rule out a weird encryption/certificate issue.

 

I changed the main credentials to add @xtra.co.nz to the username - Receiving still works but sending fails.

 

Looks like it'll be a long phonecall to xtra to get the password reset to be able to test anything else.




mobiusnz

  #3385208 18-Jun-2025 11:25
Went to the password reset form - The email address your recovery key will be sent to is obfuscated but its not an address that they have ever used. It ends in an s which the first part of their email does so it looks like at some point the recovery address has been setup wrong....

I told her to sit down with a hot drink or a glass of wine to sit on hold to Spark to get the password reset.




xpd

xpd
  #3385210 18-Jun-2025 11:32
And soon as they get in, setup a forward to another provider email......

 

 




Asterus
  #3385263 18-Jun-2025 11:58
Thanks for posting this issue, MobiusNZ. I have the same problem, started a couple of days ago. I did similar things as you such as adding the '@xtra.co.nz' to my username, changed the encryption method and various things. Still no go. Updated to the latest Thunderbird, no go. Can receive emails, just can't send. I can send if I log into the email server and do it from there. Just can't at the client side.

 

My wife's on my 'Xtra' email account and she can send ok from her iPad. So, I think there is an issue with Thunderbird and Spark's email service. I just don't know where. Is it my side?

 

Error message is:

 

Sending of the message failed.
Unable to authenticate to Outgoing server (SMTP) send.xtra.co.nz. Please check the password and verify the 'Authentication method' in 'Account Settings | Outgoing server (SMTP)'.

SATTV
  #3385338 18-Jun-2025 16:35
We had this with a client a couple of weeks ago.

 

We had to change from 587 to 465 and this resolved the issue.

 

John




