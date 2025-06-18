Hi All - I have a client still using an old @xtra address. They have eMClient setup and don't know their password.

The weird thing is receiving mail is working but sending is failing saying authentication errors. BUT Its set to use the same credentials for sending and receiving so if one is working they both shoud?

Its just dawned on me its an older version of eMclient so maybe there is some weird certificate expiry issue - Its a pain not knowing the password as calling Spark can be a drawn out process.

Really just checking if anyone else is seeing issues as maybe its an issue with their SMTP server?