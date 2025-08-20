Hi

My neighbors recently moved off copper and onto 4G broadband. They have had frequent loss of service. Rebooting the modem gets it going again. Spark replaced the Futura modem with no improvement.

When it fails there's the 3 green lights on the modem but no internet.THe signal strength is listed as "good" the whole time

I've been trying to help them and found that when it fails if I set DNS on client to 8.8.8.8 that client (ie laptop ) internet access is restored. I can even hardcode it to the Spark nameservers and internet access works.

I guess there's some form of authorisation/access issue between this Futura Modem and the Spark backend but I don't know enough to be sure.

My question is after 3 months of this how can we progress this with Spark