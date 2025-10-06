I have a chat going with spark support too.

I have a 15 pro in perfect condition, always been in a case and never repaired.





The online estimate when I bought the iPhone air said up to $800, and to complete it by going in store within 30 days to complete it. I went to spark today they said the estimate is now $760, but I’ll only get around $500. I asked why, as it’s a great condition phone. She said it was due to the phone not being new in box, or get this, because it’s not been recently repaired by them. What? Who’s trading in a brand new in box phone and why is a repaired phone valued more than a perfectly ok one?

she was hesitant to give me the terms and conditions to review, eventually I said I’ll go ahead with it - got the paperwork and refused to sign.





Waiting for spark support to reply now and will see what happens but I suspect it’s a case of me selling on Trademe now.

OneNZ didnt pull this stunt when I got my 15 Pro from them. I got around $700 trade in for my 12 pro max at the time, the same as was told online and no threats of being given less if they receive the phone at the warehouse.