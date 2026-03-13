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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark VOIP on 2degrees Fritzbox - is it possible?
turtleattacks

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#324219 13-Mar-2026 14:34
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Hi guys, 

I'm having issues with setting up a VOIP landline that used to be connected to a wireless 4G router. 

Not too sure what the settings are, and even the password. 

Is this something I need to call up helpdesk with? 




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turtleattacks

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  #3469766 13-Mar-2026 15:49
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Just trying to find out what the settings are: 

 

 

 

 




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  #3469767 13-Mar-2026 16:04
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@turtleattacks As I understand I don't think SparkNZ will share any of the settings with you or even support you as you are using a 3rd party router

 

The SN / MAC of the hardware needs to be registered on the Spark VoIP platform as well

turtleattacks

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  #3469768 13-Mar-2026 16:05
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Linux:

 

@turtleattacks As I understand I don't think SparkNZ will share any of the settings with you or even support you as you are using a 3rd party router

 

The SN / MAC of the hardware needs to be registered on the Spark VoIP platform as well

 

 

Arg, so in order to have a Spark VoIP line via the broadband service - one needs have a Spark router? 




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  #3469770 13-Mar-2026 16:13
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turtleattacks:

 

Linux:

 

@turtleattacks As I understand I don't think SparkNZ will share any of the settings with you or even support you as you are using a 3rd party router

 

The SN / MAC of the hardware needs to be registered on the Spark VoIP platform as well

 

 

Arg, so in order to have a Spark VoIP line via the broadband service - one needs have a Spark router? 

 

 

Correct

yitz
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  #3469772 13-Mar-2026 16:25
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8 character password try 'sparkims' 😁

turtleattacks

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  #3469780 13-Mar-2026 17:00
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I was just told to connect the landline TEL cable directly to the ONT? Is this how it works now?




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yitz
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  #3469783 13-Mar-2026 17:10
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Spark Fibre landline is ONT voice so yes connect to TEL port on ONT if on UFB/fibre.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969 

turtleattacks

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  #3469785 13-Mar-2026 17:17
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yitz:

 

Spark Fibre landline is ONT voice so yes connect to TEL port on ONT if on UFB/fibre.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969 

 



Any setup at all required on the router? Or just connect directly to the ONT. 




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yitz
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  #3469787 13-Mar-2026 17:21
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turtleattacks:

 

Any setup at all required on the router? Or just connect directly to the ONT. 

 

 

No need to set anything on the router to get the landline working as that is already separated out. For internet, just set to PPPoE with dummy username/password (basic alphanumeric) or DHCP. Connect router to one of the ETH ports on the ONT (usually ETH1).

turtleattacks

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  #3469804 13-Mar-2026 17:28
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yitz:

 

turtleattacks:

 

Any setup at all required on the router? Or just connect directly to the ONT. 

 

 

No need to set anything on the router to get the landline working as that is already separated out. For internet, just set to PPPoE with dummy username/password (basic alphanumeric) or DHCP. Connect router to one of the ETH ports on the ONT (usually ETH1).

 

 

Internet/router works already. Do I just need to wait for Spark to activate the line on the ONT?




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yitz
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  #3469806 13-Mar-2026 17:32
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Does the TEL light come on or start flashing when you plug in your analogue phone and use it?

 

What do you hear when you pick up the phone?

 

If not provisioned it's usually a sequence of 3 fast beeps/tones. You'll need to call Spark if that's the case.

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/landline/set-up/fibre-landline/ 

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