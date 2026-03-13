Hi guys,
I'm having issues with setting up a VOIP landline that used to be connected to a wireless 4G router.
Not too sure what the settings are, and even the password.
Is this something I need to call up helpdesk with?
Hi guys,
I'm having issues with setting up a VOIP landline that used to be connected to a wireless 4G router.
Not too sure what the settings are, and even the password.
Is this something I need to call up helpdesk with?
Just trying to find out what the settings are:
@turtleattacks As I understand I don't think SparkNZ will share any of the settings with you or even support you as you are using a 3rd party router
The SN / MAC of the hardware needs to be registered on the Spark VoIP platform as well
Linux:
@turtleattacks As I understand I don't think SparkNZ will share any of the settings with you or even support you as you are using a 3rd party router
The SN / MAC of the hardware needs to be registered on the Spark VoIP platform as well
Arg, so in order to have a Spark VoIP line via the broadband service - one needs have a Spark router?
turtleattacks:
Linux:
@turtleattacks As I understand I don't think SparkNZ will share any of the settings with you or even support you as you are using a 3rd party router
The SN / MAC of the hardware needs to be registered on the Spark VoIP platform as well
Arg, so in order to have a Spark VoIP line via the broadband service - one needs have a Spark router?
Correct
8 character password try 'sparkims' 😁
I was just told to connect the landline TEL cable directly to the ONT? Is this how it works now?
Spark Fibre landline is ONT voice so yes connect to TEL port on ONT if on UFB/fibre.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969
yitz:
Spark Fibre landline is ONT voice so yes connect to TEL port on ONT if on UFB/fibre.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969
turtleattacks:
Any setup at all required on the router? Or just connect directly to the ONT.
No need to set anything on the router to get the landline working as that is already separated out. For internet, just set to PPPoE with dummy username/password (basic alphanumeric) or DHCP. Connect router to one of the ETH ports on the ONT (usually ETH1).
yitz:
turtleattacks:
Any setup at all required on the router? Or just connect directly to the ONT.
No need to set anything on the router to get the landline working as that is already separated out. For internet, just set to PPPoE with dummy username/password (basic alphanumeric) or DHCP. Connect router to one of the ETH ports on the ONT (usually ETH1).
Internet/router works already. Do I just need to wait for Spark to activate the line on the ONT?
Does the TEL light come on or start flashing when you plug in your analogue phone and use it?
What do you hear when you pick up the phone?
If not provisioned it's usually a sequence of 3 fast beeps/tones. You'll need to call Spark if that's the case.
https://www.spark.co.nz/help/landline/set-up/fibre-landline/
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