Hi all, my Spark Smart Modem 3 has recently started making a semi loud chirping/seeking noise. Similar noise to when an 3.5" sata drive is being read/written to but a little less quieter in volume.

It sounds like its coming from the modem itself, around the middle, and not really from the power supply like some other threads mentioned.

Does this mean it's on it's way out? It appears to be working fine still but unsure if i should be looking for a replacement soon?

If so, any recommendations for a replacement router?

Thanks in advance