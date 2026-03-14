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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart Modem 3 Noise
EviLClouD

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#324222 14-Mar-2026 08:23
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Hi all, my Spark Smart Modem 3 has recently started making a semi loud chirping/seeking noise. Similar noise to when an 3.5" sata drive is being read/written to but a little less quieter in volume.

 

It sounds like its coming from the modem itself, around the middle, and not really from the power supply like some other threads mentioned.

 

Does this mean it's on it's way out? It appears to be working fine still but unsure if i should be looking for a replacement soon?

 

If so, any recommendations for a replacement router?

 

Thanks in advance

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Linux
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  #3469896 14-Mar-2026 08:27
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Yes I would say it is about to die



johno1234
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  #3470014 14-Mar-2026 10:24
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You need to feed the little hamster in the tiny little wheel inside.

Stu

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  #3470024 14-Mar-2026 11:03
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It's a likely a common fault with the power brick. The power adaptor itself is not what makes the noise, it's the modem making the noise due to bad power. Depending on the age of the modem and the person you speak to at Spark, getting a replacement power adapter should be quick and easy.




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EviLClouD

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  #3470029 14-Mar-2026 11:34
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Thanks for the replies.

 

This is the sound in question 

 

Is that the same bad power sound?

 

It appears the modem was manufactured in 2022 and i’m no longer a Spark customer so unsure if i’d be able to get a replacement cable.

 

Any suggestions on where i could find a cheap power cable? Or am i better off buying another (second hand or new) replacement router?

 

Thanks!

stashren
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  #3470037 14-Mar-2026 11:46
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Mine started doing this last month. The power adapter had gone down to 8v it should be 12v. I replaced it with a spare one I had and the noise has now gone

michaelmurfy
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  #3470042 14-Mar-2026 11:53
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It is a known fault with the power supplies that come with these routers. Replace the power supply and all will be well and good. 




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  #3470051 14-Mar-2026 13:04
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When I was running a SM3 and needed a replacment power adapter I bought one of these:

 

https://noco.co.nz/products/noco-12v-3a-dc-charger-nz-approved-5-5x2-1mm-dc-plug-12volts-up-to-3a?srsltid=AfmBOoplzIba0FWl_SRt6t9zs6WHm_vZzp3hh-JuaUKCI8qeKQCi15ih

 

 




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EviLClouD

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  #3471944 20-Mar-2026 10:59
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Thanks all for your help!

 

Replaced the power cable and the noise is gone!

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