Hi folks. I am looking for people interested in beta testing Early Hints (RFC 8297). This is currently in beta but only available if you enable it on your browser (Google Chrome). More information on Cloudflare's blog Early Hints: How Cloudflare Can Improve Website Load Times by 30%.

To test this you need to start Chrome with some parameters:

chrome --args --enable-features=EarlyHintsPreloadForNavigation

You can read more about it here: https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/refs/heads/main/docs/early-hints.md

To test you only need to run Chrome with that flag. But to allow me to measure speeds I need to check a flag on your profile, so if you can help please let me know here or send me a PM. Either way, once you have the flag you will get the beta tester badge - unless you already have it.

Also, while this is enabled on Cloudflare it may no work straight away - but that's part of the fun.