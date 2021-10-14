Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzoneBeta testers wanted
freitasm












#290013 14-Oct-2021 20:21


Hi folks. I am looking for people interested in beta testing Early Hints (RFC 8297). This is currently in beta but only available if you enable it on your browser (Google Chrome). More information on Cloudflare's blog Early Hints: How Cloudflare Can Improve Website Load Times by 30%.

 

To test this you need to start Chrome with some parameters: 

 

 
chrome  --args --enable-features=EarlyHintsPreloadForNavigation
 

 

You can read more about it here: https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/refs/heads/main/docs/early-hints.md 

 

To test you only need to run Chrome with that flag. But to allow me to measure speeds I need to check a flag on your profile, so if you can help please let me know here or send me a PM. Either way, once you have the flag you will get the beta tester badge - unless you already have it.

 

Also, while this is enabled on Cloudflare it may no work straight away - but that's part of the fun.

 






 

 

 

 

 



richms







  #2795558 14-Oct-2021 20:30


Is there anyway to use it in firefox since I tend to use that on here instead of chrome because its what I check my gmail account that geekzone emails in.






freitasm












  #2795559 14-Oct-2021 20:31


richms:

 

Is there anyway to use it in firefox since I tend to use that on here instead of chrome because its what I check my gmail account that geekzone emails in.

 

 

No, sorry. It's only in beta on Chrome at the moment. Firefox, Edge will support when the RFC is approved and the standard completed.






 

 

 

 

 



MaxineN







  #2795585 14-Oct-2021 21:00


Hi I'm keen as always I use Chrome basically everywhere.






 





gzt








  #2795614 14-Oct-2021 22:16


Also available as origin trial:

https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/refs/heads/main/docs/early-hints.md

freitasm












  #2795615 14-Oct-2021 22:17


Yes but origin-trial header must be sent on both 103 and 200 responses and this is not supported by Cloudflare.






 

 

 

 

 



evilonenz








  #2795669 15-Oct-2021 07:44


Running Chrome with that start up parameter now :).

freitasm












  #2795684 15-Oct-2021 08:19


Thanks, updated your profiles.






 

 

 

 

 





ResponseMediaNZ








  #2795691 15-Oct-2021 08:32


Ill give it a test 

 

 

freitasm












  #2795700 15-Oct-2021 08:48


Thanks... Please note I've added --args to the command line:

 

 
chrome  --args --enable-features=EarlyHintsPreloadForNavigation
 






 

 

 

 

 



MaxineN







  #2795701 15-Oct-2021 08:48


Okay I've added the startup option.






 



jamesrt








  #2795781 15-Oct-2021 09:41


Have just restarted Chrome with those parameters; will keep running all day.

 

Actual Geekzone browsing may be a bit intermittent - I'm supposed to be working after all!

scottjpalmer









  #2795826 15-Oct-2021 10:53


Note you need to be using Chrome version 95, appears the official version is still version 94.x

dacraka







  #2795835 15-Oct-2021 11:06


Added args to Chrome. Cheers

jamesrt








  #2795853 15-Oct-2021 11:42


scottjpalmer: Note you need to be using Chrome version 95, appears the official version is still version 94.x

 

The CloudFlare blog linked above says

 

Testing Early Hints with Chrome version 94 or higher

 

Early Hints support is available in Chrome by running (assuming a Mac, but the same flag works on Windows or Linux):

 

open /Applications/Google\ Chrome\ Dev.app --args --enable-features=EarlyHintsPreloadForNavigation

 

Is there an obvious way I can tell if it's enabled or not?

freitasm












  #2795877 15-Oct-2021 12:43


jamesrt:

 

Is there an obvious way I can tell if it's enabled or not?

 

 

Not really. I am doing some real user monitoring (RUM) with a separate code for those with the beta flag and comparing it with the results from other users - this is the only way I can measure really.






 

 

 

 

 



 






