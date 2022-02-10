Hi folks

I am writing today because I have seen a slow reduction in subscription numbers with a very small number of new subscriptions coming in. This mostly happens because credit cards expire and PayPal then stops collecting recurring payments. It also happens some people simply cancel their subscriptions.

At the same time, we are seeing fewer ad impressions than before, even though page impressions numbers are steady.

I am bringing this to your attention because this is a worrying trend.

If you are not a subscriber, please consider a Geekzone subscription.

Otherwise please use the following affiliated links:

Also, on every forum page you will an affiliate link at the top of the replies. Follow that if it's something you are interested in:

And lastly, if you are using an adblocker, please consider allowing ads on Geekzone.

Thanks.