Forums Geekzone Another round of subscriptions please
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74171 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#293735 10-Feb-2022 17:41
Send private message

Hi folks

 

I am writing today because I have seen a slow reduction in subscription numbers with a very small number of new subscriptions coming in. This mostly happens because credit cards expire and PayPal then stops collecting recurring payments. It also happens some people simply cancel their subscriptions.

 

At the same time, we are seeing fewer ad impressions than before, even though page impressions numbers are steady.

 

I am bringing this to your attention because this is a worrying trend. 

 

If you are not a subscriber, please consider a Geekzone subscription.

 

Otherwise please use the following affiliated links:

 

Also, on every forum page you will an affiliate link at the top of the replies. Follow that if it's something you are interested in:

 

 

And lastly, if you are using an adblocker, please consider allowing ads on Geekzone.

 

Thanks.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
RunningMan
7072 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864998 10-Feb-2022 20:00
Send private message

I don't subscribe but have GZ whitelisted, but very few ads are showing. A lot show as blank placeholders. Perhaps there's something else that's also reducing ad impressions?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
martyyn
1721 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2864999 10-Feb-2022 20:00
Send private message

Could any reduction be due to offering lifetime memberships ?

I purposefully haven't done a lifetime sub because I wanted to pay every year rather than a one off. I thought the lifeline offer was far too generous to the subscribers, and not GZ, if I'm being honest.

Eva888
1174 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2865061 10-Feb-2022 21:29
Send private message

I’d be lost without my GZ daily fix, learned heaps from all the smart minds and enjoyed many laughs. Worth every minute I spend here.

Maybe some of the silent 'Lurkers,' would be prepared to throw a weeks worth of coffee money at the site if they don’t want to subscribe yet. Where’s a link to do that?





freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74171 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865065 10-Feb-2022 21:32
Send private message

No individual donation button available, sorry.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

alasta
5743 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2865136 11-Feb-2022 08:33
Send private message

martyyn: Could any reduction be due to offering lifetime memberships ?

I purposefully haven't done a lifetime sub because I wanted to pay every year rather than a one off. I thought the lifeline offer was far too generous to the subscribers, and not GZ, if I'm being honest.

 

This is my feeling too. I have been on this site for nearly 20 years so I would get much better value out of a lifetime subscription, but I've opted to stay on an annual subscription because I feel that it's better for the community if Geekzone has an ongoing revenue stream. 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74171 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865137 11-Feb-2022 08:40
Send private message

martyyn: Could any reduction be due to offering lifetime memberships ?

I purposefully haven't done a lifetime sub because I wanted to pay every year rather than a one off. I thought the lifeline offer was far too generous to the subscribers, and not GZ, if I'm being honest.

 

 

Possibly. However, since a lifetime sub is equivalent to five years I'd think the constant influx of new users would compensate for this. Unfortunately the uptake of either monthly or lifetime subscriptions is low - less than 1% of current registered users.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senecio
1546 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2865146 11-Feb-2022 09:10
Send private message

My annual sub isn't due to renew until April, which I will definitely renew. If it was possible to purchase it now and have it stack I'd be more than happy to do that if it helped with current cash flow?



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74171 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865153 11-Feb-2022 09:28
Send private message

Senecio:

 

My annual sub isn't due to renew until April, which I will definitely renew. If it was possible to purchase it now and have it stack I'd be more than happy to do that if it helped with current cash flow?

 

 

Thanks for the offer (and support), it won't work as the process is automated and subscriptions renew automatically (unless cancelled or card expired) so you are all set.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

trig42
5374 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2865154 11-Feb-2022 09:30
Send private message

Mine had lapsed (for the CC expiry on Paypal reason).

 

Resubscribed.

 

 

 

Thanks Mauricio.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74171 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865156 11-Feb-2022 09:31
Send private message

Thanks for your support.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

danielparker
157 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2865169 11-Feb-2022 09:45
Send private message

Lifetime Subscribed :-) (I should have done it a long time ago.. )

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2865175 11-Feb-2022 09:57
Send private message

Not sure if you prefer annual or lifetime subs. If the latter, I'll move to lifetime.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Eva888
1174 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2865244 11-Feb-2022 10:29
Send private message

Do consider a donate button. You might find that someone casual who got an answer to their problem would click out of appreciation and it would make it easier for those who don’t want to ask for a bank acct. I know there’s a few times I would have gladly thrown a few dollars across if there was a simple option that didn’t require a request.

There's one page I visit which has a 'Buy me a Coffee,' option and lets you choose the amount in a drop down menu with NZ or Foreign cash via a Paypal button. The membership options can still be included.


freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74171 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2865266 11-Feb-2022 11:01
Send private message

Ok, I am creating a button to put in the pages. In the meantime, there's the link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H4PAX9XVUBVG2 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

tehgerbil
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2865293 11-Feb-2022 11:17
Send private message

Done yearly sub. Love this site and work make us use ad-blockers so thanks for the prompt.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



