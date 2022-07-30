Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzone10,000 +1's exceeded
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15545 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#298958 30-Jul-2022 10:26
I just noticed that I have accumulated more than 10,000 +1's. Do I get a badge or a cupcake or something?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
FineWine
2390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2948275 30-Jul-2022 10:31
💋




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74094 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2948284 30-Jul-2022 11:10
Congratulations. People must like what you have to say.




Behodar
8344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2948285 30-Jul-2022 11:14
Here's the best I can do.

 

🧁



Linux
9081 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2948289 30-Jul-2022 11:20
Free air guitar

Mehrts
506 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2948291 30-Jul-2022 11:26
I'm only seeing 19 +1's 🤓

 


 



Sorry, I'll see myself out.

#thatgeekbinarylife

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11979 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2948301 30-Jul-2022 12:05
MF will give you a hug at the next GZ meet :D

 

 




Rikkitic

Awrrr
15545 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2948311 30-Jul-2022 12:44
freitasm:

 

Congratulations. People must like what you have to say.

 

 

Maybe I just talk a lot.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

