I just noticed that I have accumulated more than 10,000 +1's. Do I get a badge or a cupcake or something?
💋
iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen
Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)
Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)
The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.
Congratulations. People must like what you have to say.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Here's the best I can do.
🧁
Free air guitar
I'm only seeing 19 +1's 🤓
Sorry, I'll see myself out.
#thatgeekbinarylife
MF will give you a hug at the next GZ meet :D
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
freitasm:
Congratulations. People must like what you have to say.
Maybe I just talk a lot.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos