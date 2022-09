I had to clear the history on my iPhone Safari as it was getting woefully slow.

However it threw me out of the automatic log in that worked on GZ and when I try and log in it says I have not completed the Captcha or have an ad blocker.

No Captcha shows and afaik, there are no ad blockers available for Safari on iOS and I do not think I am running one as a result.

Any suggestions as to which setting will be causing the problem?