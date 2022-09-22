I'd like to hear what people think about ideas to make Geekzone even easier to browse, especially without using a mouse. I love the general layout and navigation, but as with everything, there is always room for improvement. Whether Mauricio would be keen on all the fiddling around with things is another issue though... 😅

My personal wishlist:-

-Option to compress (or maybe turn these into icons...?) all the empty space after comments that results from the text after every user name and icon. Things like:

592 posts

Ultimate Geek

+1 received by user: 123

ID Verified

Options

-Keyboard navigation to jump to the next comment (ideally with spacebar) so that each comment is shown from its beginning. Ideally, hit the spacebar to align the next comment with the top of the browser window.

-Option for a keyboard shortcut for the 'Next' button.

-Option to have more than around 15 posts per page - maybe 30? Current bandwidth is way better than it used to be.

Any other thoughts?