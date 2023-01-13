Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

#303057 13-Jan-2023 14:08
Hi folks

 

This almost slipped by, with my mind currently focused on health issues

 

Twenty years ago I spun up Geekzone.

 

It took a couple of months for Geekzone to pass its first 20,000 page views - and it was so remarkable I did a presentation about it at work. Today we serve those same 20,000 page views in a few minutes.

 

We have had a bunch of moderators, each with remarkable skills and knowledge, who turned into great friends: @bradstewart, @chiefie, @cokemaster, @gehenna, @jarledb, @jevvv, @michaelmurfy, @nate, @nety, @rscole86, @sbiddle, @scottjpalmer, @stu, @tonyhughes and @xpd.

 

A few companies helped us along the way. I should mention Microsoft, Datacom and HPE, without which we wouldn't have Geekzone reach 20 years. 

 

We have been so lucky to have the presence of representatives from so many telcos, banks and technology companies here.

 

It started as a forum to discuss news related to mobile in New Zealand (mainly because I was working in the telco practice for a US company providing services to Telecom New Zealand). But everything changes - focus and discussions went from mobile to broadband to fibre. From flip phones to smart phones. From mobile data via Bluetooth to smart assistants and home automation. From off-topic discussions to home workshop/DIY (one of our busiest forums now). You can play with our Power BI dashboard to see what discussions took people's interest over the years.

 

We had so many pizza evenings over the years, which allowed the team to meet lots of folks. 

 

Every single one of you helped shape Geekzone into what it is today. Thank you for your presence along this journey.




nate
#3020851 13-Jan-2023 14:11
Cheers Mauricio - I have also been lucky to have meet a good bunch of mates through this website.

 

When my wife and I got married 7 years ago, we had a significant Geekzone contingent - people who we've met through this very site.

 

To many more years!

michaelmurfy
  #3020852 13-Jan-2023 14:13
Thanks for all your hard work over the years and thanks to everyone making Geekzone a great place to thrive!




maoriboy
  #3020858 13-Jan-2023 14:17
Congratulations to 20 years of Geekzone. I remember the first time I found this site was when I was living in Japan at the time and trying to find out which cell phones would be compatible with NZ networks. That would've been mid 2000's if my memory is correct. While not a significant contributor, I lurk across many of the forums and have learnt a great deal as well as getting the opportunities to meet new people. Thanks for all the work you have done @freitasm.







Behodar
  #3020859 13-Jan-2023 14:20
Wow, and well done. I must've been around for about 15 years; I found the site shortly after Telecom had announced its "XT" network, while clamouring for information :)

 

Edit: Ah, my join date is in my profile. Fourteen years and three days.

 

Edit 2: Found my first post! That was definitely back in the CDMA days, so my memory must be a little faulty re: why I signed up in the first place.

RunningMan
  #3020863 13-Jan-2023 14:32
Well @freitasm it was a great idea to set up GZ, and the amount of work to keep it running smoothly must be enormous. Thanks for all your hard work.

BarTender
  #3020866 13-Jan-2023 14:38
Congratulations @freitasm for all your hard work. You're a legend and an excellent friend.




Johnk
  #3020867 13-Jan-2023 14:40
Massive Congrats to you and the team that help behind the scenes. 

 

 

 

Not a regular poster, but def a regular reader and am happy to say I have some pretty good friends from this site, thanks for having me for the last 14years, 1 month and 12 days! 

 

 

 

Thanks again Mauricio

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 



Stu

Stu
  #3020869 13-Jan-2023 14:43
Congrats, Mauricio. Quite a mammoth achievement indeed. Thank you for the work you're doing behind the scenes to keep the wheels spinning.
Thanks to everyone for being part of the Geekzone community, with such a broad range of topics and knowledge.
Cheers all!




xpd

xpd
  #3020870 13-Jan-2023 14:45
Yup, awesome site, awesome "Staff", made more friends, and generally have a good time when doing anything regarding Geekzone :)

 

On with the next 20 :D

 

 




Shindig
  #3020871 13-Jan-2023 14:45
Even before moving to the NZ, I would browse the GZ forum, to get a feel for all things tech down under!

 

It is brilliant, that the forum has the representatives from the telcos, ISPs etc. It adds to their customer service experience and its brilliant for a forum to have that ability to contact those people.

 

I must hit GZ every day, if not multiple times a day and it is a brilliant resource.

 

 

 

Thank you




alasta
  #3020872 13-Jan-2023 14:46
Congratuations Mauricio!

 

My profile shows that I signed up on the 15th of January 2003. Back then I had a G3 iBook, and an Ericsson T68. Technology has changed a lot since then but I still come back here daily. 

geoffwnz
  #3020874 13-Jan-2023 14:48
Massive congrats.  That is a huge achievement, especially in todays "instant" society where things barely last minutes, let alone two decades.

 

Bring on the next 20.  :-)

 

Heh, 16 year anniversary on here tomorrow for me.  :-)




