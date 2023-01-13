Hi folks

This almost slipped by, with my mind currently focused on health issues.

Twenty years ago I spun up Geekzone.

It took a couple of months for Geekzone to pass its first 20,000 page views - and it was so remarkable I did a presentation about it at work. Today we serve those same 20,000 page views in a few minutes.

We have had a bunch of moderators, each with remarkable skills and knowledge, who turned into great friends: @bradstewart, @chiefie, @cokemaster, @gehenna, @jarledb, @jevvv, @michaelmurfy, @nate, @nety, @rscole86, @sbiddle, @scottjpalmer, @stu, @tonyhughes and @xpd.

A few companies helped us along the way. I should mention Microsoft, Datacom and HPE, without which we wouldn't have Geekzone reach 20 years.

We have been so lucky to have the presence of representatives from so many telcos, banks and technology companies here.

It started as a forum to discuss news related to mobile in New Zealand (mainly because I was working in the telco practice for a US company providing services to Telecom New Zealand). But everything changes - focus and discussions went from mobile to broadband to fibre. From flip phones to smart phones. From mobile data via Bluetooth to smart assistants and home automation. From off-topic discussions to home workshop/DIY (one of our busiest forums now). You can play with our Power BI dashboard to see what discussions took people's interest over the years.

We had so many pizza evenings over the years, which allowed the team to meet lots of folks.

Every single one of you helped shape Geekzone into what it is today. Thank you for your presence along this journey.