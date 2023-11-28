Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

#310876 28-Nov-2023 08:30
I am planning on retiring the Geekzone slack. I will keep it running for automated notifications from our platforms but this is for internal use only.

 

This weekend I will remove users and make it private.




networkn
  #3164987 28-Nov-2023 11:26
Is there plans for a discord, or is there just no demand for a chat? (I'm not worried either way, but I didn't use it much as I don't really like slack).

 

 



freitasm

  #3164989 28-Nov-2023 11:28
There is no demand for a chat. Our original IRC server was busy back in the day with hundreds of people live some days. It's not the same now so one less thing.




networkn
  #3164991 28-Nov-2023 11:33
I figured as much, all good. 

 

 



xpd

  #3165047 28-Nov-2023 11:53
I'd happily invite GZ'ers into a Discord server I'm on, but the owner is reluctant having people he doesnt know, in the server. :D

 

I could just clone it and open it up to all (has suitable sub-channels for a lot of subjects), if was enough interest and MF is ok with it being advertised here ?

 

 




