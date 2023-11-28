I am planning on retiring the Geekzone slack. I will keep it running for automated notifications from our platforms but this is for internal use only.
This weekend I will remove users and make it private.
Is there plans for a discord, or is there just no demand for a chat? (I'm not worried either way, but I didn't use it much as I don't really like slack).
There is no demand for a chat. Our original IRC server was busy back in the day with hundreds of people live some days. It's not the same now so one less thing.
I figured as much, all good.
I'd happily invite GZ'ers into a Discord server I'm on, but the owner is reluctant having people he doesnt know, in the server. :D
I could just clone it and open it up to all (has suitable sub-channels for a lot of subjects), if was enough interest and MF is ok with it being advertised here ?
